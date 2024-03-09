Portadown’s Gary Thompson and Lee Chapman and Linfield’s Daniel Finlayson and Chris Johns. PIC: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

​Archer, who spent last season on loan with BetMcLean Cup final opponents Portadown, signed a contract extension in the summer and has registered 14 Premiership appearances in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the young midfielder.

He has also played a key role in Linfield’s cup success, helping them reach an Irish Cup semi-final – where they’ll face Big Two rivals Glentoran later this month – and Sunday’s showpiece decider while David Healy’s men still fight for league honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Chris Shields, who scored as Linfield defeated Coleraine in last year’s final, sidelined due to injury, 20-year-old Archer could have a significant part to play heading into the business end of this season alongside fellow young guns Ethan McGee, Rhys Annett and Chris McKee.

Archer has perfect role models to learn from in captain Jamie Mulgrew, Kyle McClean and the experienced Shields, and Finlayson believes he’s made a massive impact when selected.

"Losing Shieldsy is a massive blow for us,” he said. “I don't know the full extent of the injury but it's a massive miss as he's an experienced player.

"Since I've been here he's done a lot for the club, but when someone goes out it's an opportunity for someone else to come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look at the likes of Josh Archer, Rhys Annett – they have come in and been amazing.

"Josh has been so impressive since coming in, he gives us extra legs and energy.

"He's a really exciting player and someone who I feel is a bit underrated. I think you'll see a lot of him over the next couple of years.

"It's a big day for him too as obviously he was at Portadown last season, but he's a good lad and he won't let that affect him.

"If he's selected I'm sure he'll come in and do his job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlayson, who was named Linfield’s Player of the Year after an impressive debut campaign following his loan arrival from St Mirren – which has since been made permanent - is well aware of the silverware demands in Belfast.

Victory this weekend would mark a second major honour for the 23-year-old and he’s determined to keep delivering success for the club’s supporters.

"I knew a lot about the club before I came over, I knew the demands and the pressure, but not quite until I got here,” he added. "Sometimes the fans demand a lot, but when you're pushing for everything and you're pushing to win things, it's the same at every big club, the fans demand success.

"When you come here that's your goal. It’s just about matching the fans' expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes they can get carried away but it's only good because they want to see the team do well.

"For me personally every time I step out on the pitch I want to do well for the fans and that's why we play here – to win.

"To win a trophy would be great going into the last seven games or so of the season, not just for the season but for the group as well. I think we will deserve it if we win it.