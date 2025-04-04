Northern Ireland’s Danielle Maxwell found the net against Romania in the UEFA Women's Nations League draw. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Northern Ireland were denied back-to-back UEFA Women’s Nations League victories after Romania hit back to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Group B1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking to build on their dramatic 3-2 win over Bosnia in February, Northern Ireland drew first blood in Bucharest when Danielle Maxwell struck in the 33rd minute.

However, a defensive mix-up allowed Romania to level shortly afterwards through Mihaela Ciolacu as the home side secured their first points of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw sees Northern Ireland remain second in the group behind Poland as they prepare to face the Romanians again in Belfast on Tuesday.

Burnley winger Maxwell gave Tanya Oxtoby’s side the lead when she drove into the area before drilling home a shot into the far corner of the net.

But the visitors were only ahead for five minutes before Romania drew level.

Rachel Dugdale and Ellie Mason appeared to get in each other’s way as they both went for the same pass forward and, with neither cutting the ball out, the unmarked Ciolacu was gifted the chance to control and finish past Jackie Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciolacu came close to snatching a late winner but her stoppage-time effort hit the woodwork.

ROMANIA: Andreea Paraluta, Teodora Nicoara, Erika Gered, Ana Maria Stanciu, Maria Ficzay, Florentina Olar (captain), Carmen Marcu, Ioana Bortan, Cristina Carp, Stefania Vatafu, Mihaela Ciolacu.

Substitutes: (used) Olga Iordachiusi, Claudia Bistrian; (unused) Camelia Ceasar, Reka Tanko, Sonia Bumbar, Adina Borodi, Giorgiana Vasile, Andrea Herczeg, Anita Kis, Antonia Bratu, Anita Antal.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Jackie Burns, Rebecca McKenna, Ellie Mason, Rebecca Holloway, Rachel Dugdale, Brenna McPartlan, Danielle Maxwell, Megan Bell, Simone Magill (captain), Joely Andrews, Lauren Wade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad