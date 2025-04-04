Danielle Maxwell fires Northern Ireland in front but Romania hit back over UEFA Women's Nations League draw
Looking to build on their dramatic 3-2 win over Bosnia in February, Northern Ireland drew first blood in Bucharest when Danielle Maxwell struck in the 33rd minute.
However, a defensive mix-up allowed Romania to level shortly afterwards through Mihaela Ciolacu as the home side secured their first points of the campaign.
The draw sees Northern Ireland remain second in the group behind Poland as they prepare to face the Romanians again in Belfast on Tuesday.
Burnley winger Maxwell gave Tanya Oxtoby’s side the lead when she drove into the area before drilling home a shot into the far corner of the net.
But the visitors were only ahead for five minutes before Romania drew level.
Rachel Dugdale and Ellie Mason appeared to get in each other’s way as they both went for the same pass forward and, with neither cutting the ball out, the unmarked Ciolacu was gifted the chance to control and finish past Jackie Burns.
Ciolacu came close to snatching a late winner but her stoppage-time effort hit the woodwork.
ROMANIA: Andreea Paraluta, Teodora Nicoara, Erika Gered, Ana Maria Stanciu, Maria Ficzay, Florentina Olar (captain), Carmen Marcu, Ioana Bortan, Cristina Carp, Stefania Vatafu, Mihaela Ciolacu.
Substitutes: (used) Olga Iordachiusi, Claudia Bistrian; (unused) Camelia Ceasar, Reka Tanko, Sonia Bumbar, Adina Borodi, Giorgiana Vasile, Andrea Herczeg, Anita Kis, Antonia Bratu, Anita Antal.
NORTHERN IRELAND: Jackie Burns, Rebecca McKenna, Ellie Mason, Rebecca Holloway, Rachel Dugdale, Brenna McPartlan, Danielle Maxwell, Megan Bell, Simone Magill (captain), Joely Andrews, Lauren Wade.
Substitutes: (used) Caragh Hamilton, Connie Scofield, Kascie Weir, Natalie Johnson; (unused) Rachael Norney, Maddy Harvey-Clifford, Natalie Johnson, Aimee Kerr, Keri Halliday, Nadene Caldwell, Louise McDaniel, Emily Wilson, Abi Sweetlove.
