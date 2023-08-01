The 21-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Blues following a switch from Dungannon Swifts."I'm delighted to advise our supporters that Darragh McBrien has today signed for Linfield on a two-year contract,” said Healy on the official Linfield website. “Darragh is a 21-year-old forward who I've admired for some time and who I'm looking forward to integrating within our squad.

"He will certainly strengthen the squad and increase the competition for places within the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had a tough year with injury but he's back to full fitness and looking forward to getting started with us, ahead of the new season.

Darragh McBrien following his move to Linfield from Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Colin McMaster/Pacemaker)

"Darragh brings pace, power and goals and I've every confidence that he will make a significant contribution to the club over the duration of his contract.”

Healy also wanted to “thank Keith Boyd, the Dungannon chairman and Rodney McAree, the Dungannon manager, for their co-operation and professionalism with this transfer."

And Dungannon Swifts have confirmed a season-long loan switch from Linfield by striker Ethan Devine.