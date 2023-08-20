The defender had to be utilised from the bench in the goalless draw against Larne at The Showgrounds as Dean Jarvis was injured and could no longer continue.

It marked a first competitive game for the ex-Rangers ace following his arrival on the Ballycastle Road in the summer after his contract expired at Glentoran.

A calf strain sustained in training meant he had to wait his time before crossing the white line as a Coleraine player for the first time.

Coleraine defender Darren Cole pictured after making his debut in the 0-0 draw against Larne

He said: "I wouldn't say I expected to get on but if one of the boys goes down, I'm always ready and I was pleased to come on.

"Not only that, but I'm delighted to help get our first clean sheet of the season.

"I've not had the best of luck to be honest.

"I trained for a week to ten days and then I had a wee niggle in the calf.

"It meant I had to miss a few training sessions.

"However, football is the best game to play when you're injury free."

Cole will be hoping to retain his place next weekend as the Bannsiders make the trip to Dungannon Swifts.

The Scotsman was on loan at Stangmore Park last season but injury setbacks curtailed any prolonged game time under Dean Shiels' leadership.

"Dungannon have brought a lot of new people there," he added.

"They've been doing well but we've a great side here ourselves.

"We need to go down there and put it to them.

"It's important to keep a clean sheet but also to get a goal or two.

"My time at Coleraine so far has been brilliant.

"I get on with everyone, everyone has been great and it helps when you have good players and people around you.