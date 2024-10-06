“Results haven’t been good but I believe the squad that’s there is a lot better than the current league position shows.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newry City AFC have confirmed the return of Darren Mullen as manager – just hours after announcing the Championship club’s ‘parted ways’ decision over Barry Gray.

The Playr-Fit Championship outfit, relegated from last season’s Premiership top flight, sit as one of three sides bottom of the second-tier standings after 10 games.

Friday’s 4-1 loss to Ards arrived just days after a 5-1 defeat by third-tier Dollingstown in the BetMcLean League Cup.

Newry released the following statement on Sunday over social media and the official club website: “The management committee of Newry City AFC can announce that we have parted ways with first-team manager Barry Gray.

Darren Mullen, in 2022 as Newry City AFC boss, has returned to the club to replace Barry Gray. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Barry for all of his hard work at the club during a very difficult time on and off the pitch.

"Barry leaves with our best wishes.

"A further update will follow in due course.”

That update was posted around two hours later to announce the return of former boss Darren Mullen as first-team manager – with Ray Byrne and Jervis McCaul on the coaching staff.

Manager Barry Gray and Newry City AFC have 'parted ways'. (Photo by INPHO/Phil Magowan/PressEye)

Newry City AFC chairman Martin McLoughlin said: “After a hectic weekend, today became a day of change at NCAFC.

"Firstly, let me place on record our thanks to Barry, Mark and Ciaran for all of the hard work they have done during their tenure.

“I am well aware of the time that they have put in, in a bid to make the club a success and the sacrifices that they have made to try and make that possible.

"I have no doubt that circumstances beyond their control, in particular injuries to key players, has hindered their efforts.

“As a club our aim is to keep NCAFC in senior football and to challenge for league titles.

"Therefore, we feel it is crucial to appoint a successor who has knowledge of the league and especially the set-up at the club.

“With the excitement of our new 4G training facility nearing completion we are in a great position off the pitch but need the results on the pitch that have so far been avoiding us.

“From previous experience of Darren and his backroom staff I know they will be under no illusion about the task ahead and will be keen to get the job started.

"Hopefully this change will give us the boost we need and we can restart our season from here.”

Mullen, who spent a decade at Newry before stepping down in 2023, said: “This has all happened very quickly but I had no hesitation in agreeing to help the club.

"They say you should never go back in football but Raymond Byrne, Jervis McCaul and I all have a huge emotional attachment to this club.

“Results haven’t been good but I believe the squad that’s there is a lot better than the current league position shows.

"The fans have always been brilliant but we need to start giving them something to sing about.

"As a group we will be working hard to get Newry City back where they belong and that work starts this Tuesday night.”

Newry sit on nine points alongside Institute and Newington at the foot of the Championship table following two wins to date.

Newry visit Institute next Saturday but first host Rathfriland Rangers in the Mid-Ulster Senior Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Gray’s post-match interview on Friday with the Newry Reporter - a National World sister title of the News Letter - addressed his future at the club and included: “I appreciate it's a results-based game.

"And if the club decide that the best course of action is to change the manager then I won't challenge that.

"I'm very privileged to be Newry manager and I'll continue to be privileged to be Newry manager and I'll work my damndest regardless of whether we've one minute left here or it's the rest of the season.

"And that's not a defeatist attitude, it's a statement of fact.

"I know the situation in senior football, I've been here before and I know that when results don't go your way the first person that gets looked at is the manager