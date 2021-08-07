Darren Mullen expecting a real Championship dogfight

After over a year of inactivity clubs get back to league action again with today’s big kick off.

Newry are one of the favourites for the title given the squad Mullen has built but he believes this will be the “toughest” he has encountered.

“We’ve brought in seven new signings and they have slotted in really well, they have fitted in to what was already a good changing room,” he said. “It’s key to bring in good characters as well as good players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry City’s Declan Carville

“It is set up for us this season, but this is probably the toughest Championship I have ever encountered.

“Just look at the signings other clubs have made as well.

“I know it’s an old cliche about having no easy games, but that really is the case this season. It is going to be a dogfight this year and whoever wins it will have to earn it.

“It might not always be about playing pretty football, you might have to dig in and grind out a result and win ugly. We have to be prepared for that. It’s great though to be involved in what I’m sure will be an exciting season.”

The signing of former Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern created a stir, and Mullen feels he will have a big role to play for his hometown club.

“Ryan has come in and what is good is that he is enjoying his football, you can see that,” he said.

“He’s a Newry lad and he knows people about the club and that has helped.

“All the players have been great. Obviously it has been difficult for everybody but especially for the players because they came back and then they were away again and they were constantly questioning what was going on.

“Whilst it hasn’t been easy they have been really good. They have applied themselves really well in training.

“You could notice a visible lift in their mood once everything was confirmed for the news season. I can’t praise them enough.”

Mullen was vocal about his frustrations in how the situation was handled for non-Premiership clubs last season, but after penning a new deal at the club he is raring to go again.

“It was a difficult year, but there were more important things than football going on,” he said.

“But purely from a football point of view it was difficult as I was the one getting all the questions about what was happening and when we were starting back.

“So there was that pressure if you like of taking all of that on board and trying to keep everyone happy. It was good to get that resolved with the new season going ahead.