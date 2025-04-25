Darren Murphy's Loughgall scouting mission already well underway ahead of step into the unknown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having taken over as Loughgall manager knowing Premiership relegation was almost guaranteed, Darren Murphy’s scouting mission ahead of next season is already well underway as he prepares to take a step into the unknown – but it’s a challenge he’s relishing.

Since making his debut as a teenager at Portadown, Murphy has spent most of the last 35 years involved in Northern Ireland’s top-flight in some capacity, enjoying further stints with Glenavon, Linfield, Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts before transitioning into coaching.

He held roles in the backroom staff of both Stephen Baxter (Crusaders) and David Healy (Linfield) having served as Dungannon boss and after Dean Smith’s departure from Lakeview Park, Murphy made his Irish League return.

With Loughgall’s relegation already confirmed ahead of their final match against Cliftonville on Saturday, Murphy has been getting to grips with the Championship – a division he has had no prior experience in.

Loughgall boss Darren Murphy. (Photo by National World)

Murphy has watched second-tier matches as he gets a taste of what’s to come next season and believes standards have continued to increase across the Irish League pyramid.

"I always knew the inevitability of dropping into the Championship,” said Murphy. “That didn't frighten me and I always try to look for a new challenge as such...I've never coached or managed in the Championship so I'm really looking forward to it.

"Over the last couple of weeks I've went to see some matches in the Championship and also in the PIL to see what it's like.

"I'm really happy to be back. The Irish League has been part of me since I was 15 years of age and I made my debut for Portadown all those years ago.

"It's always been a league I've had time for, I've a lot of football friends and the opportunity to come back to a place where my first full-time role in football was...that opportunity to go back to where I worked with the late, great Raymond Nesbitt was just too hard for me to turn down.

"I probably didn't understand the size of the task I've took onboard and there's a lot of work which they've put in front of me, but I'm very excited.

"There's no doubt the standard across the three leagues has improved, there's no question about that. You can see the level of the teams in the Championship now as well and the profile of it has been lifted as well.

"It's great to see that and you can see how much the league has progressed when you see the investment coming into Cliftonville. It shows you that the league continues to go from strength to strength."

Murphy also believes time spent in the League of Ireland with Finn Harps has helped transform him into an even better coach and hopes to use those lessons at Loughgall.

"It certainly has helped me,” added Murphy. “There were so many different obstacles, some weeks it was travel, some it was referees.

"The two-and-a-half years in the League of Ireland has really helped me around refereeing...they are very strict in the League of Ireland so you had to come into line very quickly and you learn that you’re more of a help to your team on the sideline than you are off it.

"I still have the passion for the game but in a controlled manner. I enjoyed the experience of seeing so many different grounds and being to some huge games, like the FAI Cup final, which gives you real passion for the game.