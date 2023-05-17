Date confirmed for NIFL Charity Shield clash between Larne and Crusaders

With both clubs booking their spot in European competitions for next season, the campaign opener will act as an important piece of preparation.

Crusaders defeated Linfield 2-0 in the 2022 Charity Shield at Windsor Park last August thanks to second-half goals from Paul Heatley and Rory McKeown on an afternoon where over £4,000 was raised for NIFL’s charity partner White Ribbon NI, who were set up to challenge the attitudes and behaviours which lead to violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

“Following the success of last season’s Charity Shield, we’re delighted to see it return again for the benefit of both White Ribbon NI and the competing clubs, as we give them the best possible platform to represent our league on the European stage,” said NIFL’s Chief Operating Officer, Steven Mills.

Crusaders players celebrate after lifting the 2022 Charity Shield

Tahnee McCorry, White Ribbon NI added: “The partnership with the NI Football League has been a huge success for us in getting the core message of the White Ribbon NI pledge engrained within football.