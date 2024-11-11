December dates have now been confirmed for the BetMcLean Cup quarter-final ties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Games will take place as follows:

Tuesday, December 3: Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Wednesday, December 4: Armagh City v Cliftonville, Annagh United v Institute or Larne

Crusaders players celebrate victory over Coleraine in the BetMcLean Cup at Seaview. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Tuesday, December 17: Ballymena United v Linfield or Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All fixtures will kick off at 7.45pm and played to a finish.

The draw for the semi-final is as follows:

Annagh United or Institute/Larne v Armagh City or Cliftonville

Ballymena United or Linfield/Glentoran v Crusaders or Dungannon Swifts.

The ‘Big Two’ – Linfield and Glentoran will clash at Windsor Park on December 3 for the reward of a quarter-final trip to take on Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 19, Larne hit the road to tackle Institute at The Brandywell and the winners then visit Annagh United for a spot in the semi-finals.

Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts’ quarter-final delivers an all-Sports Direct Premiership meeting with knockout progress at stake.