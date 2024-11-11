Dates confirmed for BetMcLean Cup quarter-final ties
Games will take place as follows:
Tuesday, December 3: Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts
Wednesday, December 4: Armagh City v Cliftonville, Annagh United v Institute or Larne
All fixtures will kick off at 7.45pm and played to a finish.
The draw for the semi-final is as follows:
Annagh United or Institute/Larne v Armagh City or Cliftonville
Ballymena United or Linfield/Glentoran v Crusaders or Dungannon Swifts.
The ‘Big Two’ – Linfield and Glentoran will clash at Windsor Park on December 3 for the reward of a quarter-final trip to take on Ballymena United.
On November 19, Larne hit the road to tackle Institute at The Brandywell and the winners then visit Annagh United for a spot in the semi-finals.
Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts’ quarter-final delivers an all-Sports Direct Premiership meeting with knockout progress at stake.
Cliftonville visit Playr-Fit Championship-based Armagh City, winners in the previous round over top-flight Glenavon.
