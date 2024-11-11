Dates confirmed for BetMcLean Cup quarter-final ties

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 19:36 BST

December dates have now been confirmed for the BetMcLean Cup quarter-final ties.

Games will take place as follows:

Tuesday, December 3: Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Wednesday, December 4: Armagh City v Cliftonville, Annagh United v Institute or Larne

Crusaders players celebrate victory over Coleraine in the BetMcLean Cup at Seaview. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)Crusaders players celebrate victory over Coleraine in the BetMcLean Cup at Seaview. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)
Crusaders players celebrate victory over Coleraine in the BetMcLean Cup at Seaview. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Tuesday, December 17: Ballymena United v Linfield or Glentoran.

All fixtures will kick off at 7.45pm and played to a finish.

The draw for the semi-final is as follows:

Annagh United or Institute/Larne v Armagh City or Cliftonville

Ballymena United or Linfield/Glentoran v Crusaders or Dungannon Swifts.

The ‘Big Two’ – Linfield and Glentoran will clash at Windsor Park on December 3 for the reward of a quarter-final trip to take on Ballymena United.

On November 19, Larne hit the road to tackle Institute at The Brandywell and the winners then visit Annagh United for a spot in the semi-finals.

Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts’ quarter-final delivers an all-Sports Direct Premiership meeting with knockout progress at stake.

Cliftonville visit Playr-Fit Championship-based Armagh City, winners in the previous round over top-flight Glenavon.

