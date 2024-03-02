David Fisher and Charlie Lindsay help Glentoran book spot in Irish Cup semi-finals with victory over Ballyclare Comrades

Glentoran's Charlie Lindsay celebrates his goal. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Team news:

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, O’Connor, Singleton, Clucas, Fisher, Lindsay, McClean, Russell, Junior.

Subs: Webber, McCartan, Sule, Murphy, Kelly, Wightman, McGinn.

BALLYCLARE COMRADES: Breen, McGuinness, McGrandles, Hassin, Roohi, T Gilmour, C Donnelly, McAleer, Higgins, McGreevy, G Donnelly.

Subs: Mather, McCune, C Gilmour, Wylie, McMurty, Morgan, Leetch.

Referee: Keith Kennedy.

FIRST HALF

7: Chipped ball in from Charlie Lindsay, making his first Glens start since arriving on loan in January, causes panic in the Ballyclare box but David Fisher can’t get a touch and the visitors are eventually able to clear.

12: Fantastic play from Glentoran as Junior slides in Daire O’Connor, the winger sends a dangerous ball across goal which Fisher misses and somehow James Singleton blazes his attempt over the crossbar from two yards out. Centre-back points to the ground indicating a horrible bounce off the surface.

27: Ballyclare attempt a free-kick routine after Liam Hassin is brought down in the Glentoran half by Patrick McClean but it comes to nothing.

28: GOAL: GLENTORAN 1 (DAVID FISHER) – 0 Ballyclare Comrades: Glens go straight down the other end and score to calm any potential nerves growing inside The Oval. Fisher continues his fine goalscoring form by climbing highest to convert Clucas’ cross.

29: Fisher has an immediate chance to double his and Glentoran’s lead as Junior plays him in one-on-one with Declan Breen, but the Ballyclare stopper spreads himself to make a fine save.

37: Another great stop from Cliftonville loanee Breen as he denies Clucas, who won the ball before driving into the box. His shot across goal looked destined for the bottom corner but Breen’s strong hand tips it around the post. Corner comes to nothing.

45: One minute of added time at end of the first-half.

HALF TIME: Glentoran 1 – 0 Ballyclare Comrades.

SECOND HALF

46: GOAL: GLENTORAN 2 (CHARLIE LINDSAY) – 0 Ballyclare Comrades: Derby County loanee Lindsay marks his first start since returning to The Oval in January by scoring an important second straight after the break. He latches onto an O’Connor pass over the top and calmly lobs Breen.

50: Glentoran have started the second-half with urgency and it requires a couple of big Ballyclare blocks to stop Fisher dancing through on goal.

53: Ballyclare manager Stephen Small makes a change with Lee McCune replacing Ronan McAleer.

56: Clucas is shown the first yellow card of the afternoon for a challenge on Caomhan McGuinness.

61: Another big chance for Glentoran as O’Connor tries to fire low into the bottom corner but another Ballyclare block ensures the game stays 2-0.

66: Double substitution for the hosts with Seanan Clucas and Charlie Lindsay replaced by Josh Kelly and Niall McGinn.

67: Glens have the ball in the net as Junior taps in from close range after neat play between Fisher and McGinn but the flag is raised for offside.

70: Another double sub as Conall McGrandles and Lee McGreevy are replaced by Michael Morgan and Michael Leetch for Ballyclare.

75: Shay McCartan comes on for Glentoran in place of Junior. Ballyclare make their last change with Tomas Gilmour replaced by Harry Wylie.

80: Moment of promise for Ballyclare as they break and earn a corner which is headed just wide by Bobby Higgins.

82: Substitute McCartan is sent in behind directly from an Aaron McCarey goal kick and it looks like his shot across goal is going to nestle into the bottom corner, but it slides narrowly wide.

86: Warren Feeney makes the last of his changes with Aaron Wightman and Harry Murphy coming on for Daire O’Connor and David Fisher.

90: There will be four minutes of injury time.