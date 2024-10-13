Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Glentoran boss Declan Devine hailed the courage of striker David Fisher following his team’s impressive 2-0 win over in-form Dungannon Swifts at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old former Wimbledon man wasn’t having the best of afternoons in front of goal, which culminated in him fluffing his lines from the penalty spot over the first half.

Instead of being burdened by the stigma of having his weak effort saved by goalkeeper Patrick Solis Grogan, Fisher manfully stuck to the task and was rewarded after the restart when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner after some calamitous Swifts defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly, the Glens struck again in their very next attack - benefitting from another defensive howler, this time gifting defender Paddy McClean the chance to smash home the second goal through a posse of legs.

Glentoran's David Fisher (left) battling with Dungannon's Kealan Dillon in Belfast. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

After that, game management kicked in for Devine’s men.

“Fisher displayed great courage to keep going after missing the penalty,” said Devine. “It takes a bit of courage to play out there. If you miss a penalty, you start thinking this is not going to be our day, but he stuck away the chance when it fell to him.

“I thought we managed the game really well after the disappointment of missing the penalty. Incredibly, that was our first spot-kick of the season.

“The players have shown real good character since they’ve come back to pre-season. We’ve only been together since June. There has been a huge turnover of players at this club, but the boys are all showing grit and determination. We also have a bit of talent about our play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps, the only disappointing factor is we didn’t add to our two goals, their goalkeeper had an inspired afternoon. Overall, it was a good squad performance.”

Devine is also thrilled with the fact that his team have now conceded only one goal at home – and that was the opening day of the league campaign against Crusaders.

“I ask the boys to be clinical and ruthless in both boxes, conceding only one goal is really impressive,” he went on. “Our two goalkeepers (Dan Gyollai and Andrew Mills) have been superb for us.

"Marcus (Kane) unfortunately came off injured but (James) Singleton fitted in seamlessly, moving into the back four. He could play anywhere he is that good...he could play in goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Danny Amos has been superb, not only in defence but he gives us a spark going forward.

"We’ll not become carried away...we’ve still a lot of work to do.”

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree insisted his boys never got out of the starting blocks.

“I didn’t need to have a go at the boys (after the game), I had a very short chat with them in the dressing room, they know how poor they were,” he said. “The only positive I can take from the game is we are leaving having conceded only two goals.

"It could have been more, believe me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have set ourselves standards, with recent performances, but we were way off the mark with this display...it was our 12th game of the season and it was our first big disappointing performance.