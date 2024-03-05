David Fisher celebrates his goal during Saturday's Irish Cup quarter-final win against Ballyclare Comrades. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Fisher, who joined on Deadline Day last summer and recently signed a contract extension, has netted 10 goals in nine matches at the start of 2024 and will hope to add to his Premiership tally of 11 when Warren Feeney’s side travel to Glenavon this evening.

The ex-AFC Wimbledon attacker opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 Irish Cup quarter-final victory over Ballyclare Comrades.

That knockout lift has helped set up a last-four showdown with bitter rivals Linfield later this month.

While the East Belfast club’s 15-year wait for Gibson Cup glory will extend into at least another season with the Glens sitting 24 points behind current leaders Larne, there’s still plenty to play for with cup success and European football up for grabs.

"Obviously we want to be higher in the league and challenging for the title,” said Fisher. “I think we've just been a bit inconsistent against the bottom-six sides.

"You look at Cliftonville and their record against them - I think they've only dropped a few points and that's what we need to aspire to get to.

"It puts you in a better position going in against the likes of Larne and Cliftonville.

"We really want to get to the (Irish Cup) final and we look forward to the semi-final.

"I'm really enjoying my time at Glentoran.

"Having the gaffer play me every game now and give me the minutes I needed to start off with and get myself into rhythm.

"I've said it before, but I didn't get the pre-season that I would have liked and now I'm in full flow, enjoying myself playing football.

"I haven't done that in a while."

Fisher has also hailed the impact ex-Northern Ireland international Feeney has had on his recent goalscoring exploits.

Feeney, who earned 46 caps for his country and spent the majority of his career in England with clubs such as AFC Bournemouth, Luton Town and Stockport County, has been passing on important tips which have helped bring the best out of Fisher.

"He pushes me hard all the time!" he laughed. “He always takes us aside in training and any ball that goes wide he's straight on to you to hit the target.

"It's good to have that because I can lean on his experience.

"I've gone to him saying I want more goals in the box.

"And he has said to me that sometimes I come outside the box a bit too much.

"So he's telling me to get into the box and on Saturday I was there to get the header.

"It's really good to get that.

"In terms of goals, 20 is my target now and when I reach that it's 25.

"It's never a set target - it's always looking at what's next.

"I need to make sure I keep pushing myself.

"Glenavon is no easy match.

"We need to make sure we're on top form and prepare well for it.