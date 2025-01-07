Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Fisher has hailed the impact of the coaching staff at The Oval as he aims to shoot Glentoran into the semi-final of the BetMcLean Cup this evening.

The men from east Belfast travel to the Ballymena Showgrounds, originally postponed in December due to a waterlogged pitch, which offers the opportunity to continue their impressive form, with the team unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Glentoran booked a sixth round date with rivals Linfield in the Irish Cup after a 4-2 win at H&W Welders on Friday night – in which Fisher scored – but attention has now quickly turned to the last-eight clash at Warden Street in the BetMcLean Cup.

Fisher said: “Since Declan came in, he’s been helping me improve all aspects of my game, and his faith in me has been amazing. Alongside the guidance from Paddy (McCourt) and Tim (McCann), I’ve been able to work on key areas of my game, and I’m always aiming to make an impact - whether that’s by scoring, creating chances, or putting in the hard work for the team.

Glentoran striker David Fisher has eyed a semi-final spot in the BetMcLean Cup as they travel to Ballymena United this evening

“Scoring six goals this season has been a solid start, but I know there’s so much more to come. It’s about continuing to push myself, adding more goals to my tally, and contributing in every way I can to help the team succeed. Friday’s goal was a great confidence boost and I’m determined to build on that as we enter the second half of the season.

“We’re on a good run right now, but Declan has made it clear that we need to keep pushing hard and not get complacent. The lads are fully focused on taking things one game at a time and this quarter-final tie is a massive step towards achieving some silverware this season.

“Friday’s win over the Welders wasn’t straightforward, but it showed the character and determination we have in this squad. Everyone is pulling together and working hard for each other, and that’s exactly what you need to succeed in cup competitions. The fans deserve to see this club competing for trophies and we’re determined to give them something to celebrate."

Tonight's clash with the Braidmen marks the third meeting between the two sides this season, with both teams having secured a victory apiece.

Ballymena United claimed a narrow 1-0 win at the Ballymena Showgrounds in the Sports Direct Premiership in September, while Glentoran responded with a commanding performance in November to secure victory in the Semi-Final of the County Antrim Shield.

“We know Ballymena will be a tough test, especially at their place,” added 23-year-old Fisher.

"They’re a strong side with quality across the pitch, so we’ll need to be at our very best to get the result. It’s about staying focused, executing our game plan and bringing the same intensity and determination that have been key to our recent results.