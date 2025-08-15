David Healy admits European progression important from financial perspective as Linfield set up Shelbourne showdown

Linfield manager David Healy admits sealing European progression past Vikingur was crucial from a financial perspective with the Blues now entering a £2.7million winner-takes-all Conference League play-off against League of Ireland champions Shelbourne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Offord’s thunderous strike alongside Ari Olsen’s own goal ensured Healy’s men successfully overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit at Windsor Park, running out 2-0 winners on the night.

They’ll now meet Dublin-based Shelbourne, who knocked Linfield out of Champions League qualifying earlier this summer, as they look to create a piece of club history by reaching the League Phase of European football for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The financial reward for that achievement stands at around £2.7million, while each Conference League win would be worth a further £400,000.

Kieran Offord celebrates his sensational strike which put Linfield ahead. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

In an increasingly competitive Irish League with significant investment at rival clubs, the windfall would certainly be welcomed by Linfield, and while Healy was underwhelmed by their second half showing, the Northern Ireland legend knows progression was all that mattered.

"It's pleasing,” he told LinfieldTV. “We got the goals at a good time, especially in the first half.

"We were given a scenario to get the first goal and then the second to give you the lead, we got that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't capitalise, I was disappointed with the second half performance. I think we looked fatigued, made poor decisions at times, turned the ball over and against better opposition going forward that we may face either in Europe or our own domestic competition, we may get punished.

"A little bit of me is disappointed with the level of performance in the second half, but I also understand we put so much into the last seven days with the games, travel and training.

"You're not always going to be brilliant, but what was important tonight, certainly financially for the club, for everything going forward, is giving ourselves an opportunity in the next round."

Offord’s rocket marked a fifth goal in his last four Linfield appearances, following up Sunday’s hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts in style, and Healy believes there’s even more to come from the Scottish star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was thinking at the time there was a better pass on but credit to Kieran, it was a brilliant goal and an important one to break the deadlock,” he added. “The rest of the game you're always hoping for a bit more with Kieran, to be tidy...I probably frustrate the life out of him at times because I want him to be so much better.