​Over eight years after taking on the top job at Linfield, manager David Healy says it’s a “privilege” to still be at the Windsor Park helm as the Blues chase down a sixth Premiership title under the former Northern Ireland international.

​Healy has won 11 competitions since taking over from Warren Feeney in October 2015, including five league crowns and two Irish Cup triumphs, and guided his side to a seven-point lead at the summit after 13 matches this season – a gap they’ll be looking to further extend when Loughgall visit this afternoon.

It will mark Healy’s 419th game in the Linfield dugout – he has won 264 of the previous 418 – and the 44-year-old says it remains a massive honour to be in charge.

"It's a privilege,” he told the club’s media channel. “It's a demanding job as everybody is probably aware of.

David Healy has been in charge of Linfield for over eight years. PIC: INPHO/Phil Magowan

"I've spoken to people in football around the country and it's the second biggest job in the country after Michael O'Neill's with Northern Ireland with the complications that come with managing a club of this size.

"I learned in the role, I learned on the job and I continue to learn.

"Nights like (against Cliftonville) when you see supporters in joyous form is pleasing.

"I'm honoured and have brilliant staff around me.

"I've a strong family at home who support me night in, night out and week in, week out when we play.

"I'm blessed to be the manager."

Linfield and Loughgall met just over one month ago at Lakeview Park when Jack Scott’s brace helped the visitors bounce back from what remains their sole Premiership defeat to defending champions Larne.

Since then, Healy’s men have won six consecutive matches across all competitions, including victories over top-six opposition in Crusaders, Glentoran and Cliftonville, while only the Crues (32) can boast a better goal return than Linfield (31).

Healy has been happy with their early season form but isn’t getting carried away ahead of a clash against a Loughgall side that have collected 11 of their 18 points to date on the road and are coming off a 3-1 win against Newry City last weekend, where Benji Magee netted a hat-trick.

"It's still early,” he added. “What's important is that we defended manfully (against Cliftonville) and we showed bits and pieces in attack.

"We've played three Friday nights in a row which is never easy for preparation.

"I'm looking forward to it.

"It feels like only recently when we played them.

"They'll be excited by playing at Windsor and will be looking forward to it.

"They have a really strong record away from home so we will need to make sure we're switched on and prepared."

Chris McKee returned from international duty with Northern Ireland U21s to score a crucial winner at Cliftonville last Friday and he’s also expecting another tough test against the Villagers.

"They’ve been brilliant this season,” he said. “We know how tough it’s going to be against them.