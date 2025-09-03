David Healy backing summer signings to make Linfield impact after emphatic Shield triumph
Winger Taylor is spending the season on loan at the Blues from Tranmere Rovers while Scottish striker Yates arrived from Stenhousemuir, where he netted 25 league goals.
The duo provide further attacking depth behind regulars Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kieran Offord, while Callumn Morrison showed what he’s capable of by scoring four goals against the Welders, including a 16-minute hat-trick..
Chris McKee also netted just two minutes after coming off the bench, marking his first strike since March.
Healy handed a debut to Isaac Baird, who joined Linfield from Glenavon in the closing stages of the transfer window, and the former Northern Ireland international is pleased with the options at his disposal.
"Sam and Matty have been in a bit longer than Isaac, who is only through the door last week,” he told the club’s media channel. “He contributed to the level of performance.
"I thought Sam and Matty were positives. They'll add to the quality we have in the front line.
"We want good, honest players at Linfield to complement the group we have and they have done that in the short period they've been here.
"It's probably the first time in a number of years where we haven't delved into some of the younger players.
"I wanted to reward the players who have played over the last seven or eight weeks with a spot on the bench and maybe 30 minutes, and afford the new lads an opportunity to get minutes.
"I have spoken in the dressing room about the size of the squad, but if we put ourselves into the position we were in October or November with four, five or six kids on the bench...I'd rather this, even if it might hopefully create a few headaches along the way."
Linfield capitalised on early chances with Morrison sending his side into the break with a four-goal advantage before James McCarthy’s own goal combined alongside McKee’s strike extended the gap further.
Championship outfit Welders netted a consolation when Michael McLellan converted from the penalty spot, but Healy felt it was a positive evening.
"The early goals help,” he added. “We played the Welders last year in a pre-season friendly at Blanchflower and we had them watched again on Saturday.
"Full credit to Paul Kee and his staff, they play in the right way.
"They played a high line against us and we punished them early. Credit to the players. They took the information on board and we got a bit of joy in the first 15 minutes.
"We scored six goals...Callumn getting on the scoresheet helps him, Chris coming on and scoring, it's a positive night.
"The only disappointing thing was conceding the penalty in the manner that we did, I'm sure Walshy was disappointed conceding a goal, but there were a lot more positives than negatives."