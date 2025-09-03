David Healy backing summer signings to make Linfield impact after emphatic Shield triumph

Linfield manager David Healy believes summer signings Sam Taylor and Matty Yates can make an impact at Windsor Park after marking their first club starts in Tuesday’s emphatic 6-1 Co Antrim Shield win over H&W Welders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Taylor is spending the season on loan at the Blues from Tranmere Rovers while Scottish striker Yates arrived from Stenhousemuir, where he netted 25 league goals.

The duo provide further attacking depth behind regulars Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kieran Offord, while Callumn Morrison showed what he’s capable of by scoring four goals against the Welders, including a 16-minute hat-trick..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris McKee also netted just two minutes after coming off the bench, marking his first strike since March.

Sam Taylor impressed while making his first Linfield start in their Co Antrim Shield win over H&W Welders. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Healy handed a debut to Isaac Baird, who joined Linfield from Glenavon in the closing stages of the transfer window, and the former Northern Ireland international is pleased with the options at his disposal.

"Sam and Matty have been in a bit longer than Isaac, who is only through the door last week,” he told the club’s media channel. “He contributed to the level of performance.

"I thought Sam and Matty were positives. They'll add to the quality we have in the front line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want good, honest players at Linfield to complement the group we have and they have done that in the short period they've been here.

"It's probably the first time in a number of years where we haven't delved into some of the younger players.

"I wanted to reward the players who have played over the last seven or eight weeks with a spot on the bench and maybe 30 minutes, and afford the new lads an opportunity to get minutes.

"I have spoken in the dressing room about the size of the squad, but if we put ourselves into the position we were in October or November with four, five or six kids on the bench...I'd rather this, even if it might hopefully create a few headaches along the way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield capitalised on early chances with Morrison sending his side into the break with a four-goal advantage before James McCarthy’s own goal combined alongside McKee’s strike extended the gap further.

Championship outfit Welders netted a consolation when Michael McLellan converted from the penalty spot, but Healy felt it was a positive evening.

"The early goals help,” he added. “We played the Welders last year in a pre-season friendly at Blanchflower and we had them watched again on Saturday.

"Full credit to Paul Kee and his staff, they play in the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They played a high line against us and we punished them early. Credit to the players. They took the information on board and we got a bit of joy in the first 15 minutes.

"We scored six goals...Callumn getting on the scoresheet helps him, Chris coming on and scoring, it's a positive night.