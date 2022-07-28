David Healy backs Linfield to 'be back better' after heavy defeat

The Danske Bank Premiership champions had prevailed 1-0 in the home clash of the two-legged qualification battle.

But the south Belfast side were outclassed on the road, losing out 8-1 on aggregate to drop into the third stage of Europa League qualifying.

Boss David Healy though feels his Linfield side, who had Kirk Millar dismissed on 20 minutes for handball, will be “back better for the experience”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk Millar was sent-off in the first half for handball

“We got off to a poor start,” he told the club website.

“With hindsight now you sort of wish the second one had gone in and Kirk had remained on the pitch.

“As soon as they got the penalty and the red card it was always going to be a hard night.

“I said after last week’s game that it was only half time, we knew the level we were going to face.

“They upped their game and took their chances and punished any small mistake.

“I feel for the players, they are despondent for obvious reasons, but we’ll bounce back.

“The players will be back better for the experience of that defeat.”

Millar netted the only goal in the first leg to embolden Linfield ahead of the away trip – but he was sent off 20 minutes into the tie in Norway.

The winger was dismissed in the first half for stopping Hugo Vetlesen’s goal-bound effort.

Vetlesen had already levelled the tie by that stage as he slotted home for the hosts on six minutes.

Victor Boniface doubled their advantage from the spot following Millar’s handball.

Amahl Pellegrino bagged a brace, the second a penalty, with Ulrik Saltnes also on target, while Runar Espejord and Alfons Sampsted rounded off the rout.