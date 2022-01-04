David Healy backs Trai Hume to shine as he completes Sunderland switch

The 19-year-old has been in sparkling form for the Blues this season catching the eye of several suitors in England and Scotland.

But the defender will now link up with League One side Sunderland, subject to international clearance, and Healy wished him well on the new chapter in his career.

“I want to wish Trai every success at Sunderland," he told the Linfield website.

Trai Hume made 31 appearances for Linfield scoring three times

"He’s been a real credit to himself and his family since he has been at our club and worked his way through to becoming a first team regular and a hot cross channel transfer target.

"We’ve always had full belief and faith in Trai in our team and we always knew he’d be good enough to land a suitable opportunity across the water.

"He’s joining a huge club and one I know well. His new team are very much on the up at the minute and it’s a really great opportunity for Trai at this stage of his career.

"Of course we will miss him but we wish him every success and we know he will give the move his all and make the most of the terrific opportunity that has come his way.