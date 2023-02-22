The 25-year-old has been out of action since November due to injury but provided four assists for the reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions in the eight league appearances he has made to date this season.

Fallon has played over 160 times for the Blues since joining the club from Swansea in the summer of 2016, helping Healy’s side win five league titles.

Captain Jamie Mulgrew and the experienced Chris Shields have been ever-present in Linfield’s midfield since the latter joined in 2021 and Healy believes they are the “best role models” for Fallon as he continues to progress.

Linfield's Chris Shields and Jamie Mulgrew

"Stephen will only turn 26 next week and although it’s been hugely frustrating for him that he hasn’t been able to play for the team since serious injury at the end of November, I’ve no doubt that he will make a major contribution to the club over the duration of this contract extension,” Healy said on Linfield’s website.

"He’s a pleasure to work with, always willing to listen and learn and he’s got the best role models in Jamie Mulgrew and Chris Shields to work alongside in our midfield.

"Stephen is approaching 200 games for the club, so he’s highly experienced and knows what’s expected and demanded of a Linfield player.

"He’s been working hard under the close supervision of Terry Hayes and our medical team to recover and return to fitness after injury and we are looking forward to having him available again, when the time is right for him.

"By signing this contract extension, Stephen is showing his commitment to and belief in the squad and club, so this news will give everyone a big boost, ahead of a huge game against Coleraine on Saturday.

"I’m delighted to have concluded this deal at this time and look forward to continuing to work with Stephen, going forward.

