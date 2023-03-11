​With the emergence of Larne as a serious title challenger, Glentoran continuing to strengthen their squad by bringing in the likes of Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn and the presence of Cliftonville, Crusaders and Coleraine in the top six, it’s becoming tougher to reach the latter stages of competitions.

Linfield have been able to deal with the pressure of clubs coming for their crown, winning the league title in eight of the last 13 seasons, but have only reached one BetMcLean Cup final since 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an important trophy,” said Healy. “I always remember when we did win it going back to when ‘Spike’ (Glenn Ferguson) scored the winner twice against Crusaders in 2008.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew lifts the BetMcLean Cup in 2019 - their last success in the competition

"Coleraine beat us handily in the semi-final a few years ago. We played in a final against Ballymena and it was an under-par performance but it was a brilliant day and I loved it.

"We've won the Irish Cup a couple of times but to win your first League Cup was a special day. We've not been anywhere near in the last couple of years so it's important we maximise it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My message to the players is for one or two it might be their first, but for a few, and I include myself in that, it might be their last. You never know - the level of competition has improved and everyone is trying to be successful.

"There's a good amount of teams now in the league that feel it's going to be their turn so take advantage of it and embrace it because you never know when you'll be back in a cup final again."

Healy is also hoping to see a good spectacle that is decided on magical moments rather than mistakes.

"They are dictated by players performances and sometimes they can overstep the mark or an official makes a poor decision,” he added. “We played Dungannon in a final and had to play with 10-men for 60 minutes because of a poor decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad