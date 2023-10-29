​Linfield boss David Healy watched his side maintain their position at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership table after a 5-1 demolition of Loughgall at Windsor Park and declared there is still more to come.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Although the league campaign is merely 14 games in, the Blues’ eight point lead is certainly an early statement of intent and they’re determined to bring the Gibson Cup back to the international headquarters.

Healy’s side may have bossed the opening 45 minutes, but a majority of their fans were shell-shocked when the teams went in at the interval level at 1-1 as Joel Cooper’s early strike was wiped out by a sublime effort from Pablo Andrade with the final kick of the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the newly promoted team’s challenge wilted in a dramatic 10 minute second half spell when the Blues went into overdrive and pocketed goals from Matthew Clarke, and Chris McKee before Chris Shields fluffed his lines from the penalty spot.

Matthew Clarke celebrates scoring Linfield's second goal in their 5-1 Premiership victory over Loughgall at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

When substitute Darragh McBrien bagged the fourth, it was left to McKee to put the icing on the cake and to complete another good day at the office for Healy’s table-toppers.

"I know we are not even into November yet, but as good as we’ve been, I still think we can play better,” purred Healy. “I still think we can do more, and that’s a big positive.

“I was pleased with the win, pleased with the goals and pleased with certain parts of the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our next game is now the important one, a difficult one away to Newry City.”

Even though he didn’t get on the score sheet, the irrepressible Kirk Millar assisted in every one of his team’s goals.

Healy quipped: “Once Kirk readjusted his right foot at half time, he started putting balls in the right areas.

“Again, Kirk is one of those players who has everything in his locker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a go at him at half-time, but it was done for the right reasons.

“I wanted him to refocus and for him to do what he does best, his deliveries are always on the money.

"There is no better crosser of the ball in the league than Kirk Millar.

“Although we had some good performers, I thought Euan East was man of the match, to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Kirk had a hand in the goals and Chris McKee scored two and, although I don’t want to take anything away from Kirk, I thought Euan had a really good game.

“No doubt, Loughgall will be disappointed to go down the road having shipped five goals.

"On the other side of that, I can be equally satisfied with the level of performance we got in the second half.”

Loughgall boss Dean Smith insisted his team were victims of their own downfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He moaned: “We were not carved open in terms of their goals, it was self destruct on our behalf.

"A few of them were a comedy of errors...we were the architect of our own downfall.

"We certainly had a helping hand in their goals.

“It was nine minutes of madness in the second half.

"We did well to stay in the game and we got the equaliser just on half time.

"Unfortunately, we conceded two goals after six (second half) minutes and they missed the penalty on nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The game is dead after that, that’s the disappointing thing.