David Healy delight as key Linfield players make return ahead of busy Premiership schedule
The Blues have been dealing with a host of injuries in the opening months of this season but still enjoy an eight-point advantage at the summit, which could be further extended by beating the second-placed Swifts at Stangmore Park.
Sam Roscoe made his first appearance since August by starting in their weekend Bannsiders triumph while Stephen Fallon registered a first Premiership start since February.
Robbie McDaid also took his place on the bench as he steps up his recovery from an injury nightmare which has kept him out of senior action since February 2023 and Ben Hall also marked a first league appearance since April.
It’s the perfect time for Healy to be welcoming back a number of influential stars with a crucial end to 2024 including trips to Dungannon and ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran on Boxing Day combined with home clashes against Glenavon and defending Premiership champions Larne.
Another positive will be that striker Fitzpatrick is back on the goal trail with Saturday’s brace marking his first strike since October’s defeat to Cliftonville.
"Fitzy was at it and very good (against Coleraine),” Healy told the club’s media channel. “The level of performance and attitude you get from Matthew is second to none.
"I was pleased with certainly the first goal and then to go and top it off. We're starting to now hopefully get a bit of strength of depth around the squad.
"You need to be careful because you don't want to be disrespectful to what we've had in and around, but we've more options now and we're having the luxury of leaving one or two lads out of the squad who have done well in the games they've been involved in."
You’d have got long odds on a December clash between Linfield and Dungannon Swifts being contested between the Premiership’s top two teams considering Rodney McAree’s men sat third-bottom at this stage last season, but they continued their tremendous form by beating Ballymena United 1-0 on Saturday.
They’ve collected more home points (19) and registered more clean sheets (10) than any other top-flight team this term, while Healy’s Blues have earned the league’s most points on the road (23), only losing one of 10 matches away from Windsor Park.
Tonight’s fixture is the rearrangement from the controversial Storm Darragh cancellation earlier this month and Healy is anticipating a tough encounter.
"It's a tough game and you always find it difficult down at Stangmore,” he added. “They are in really good form and they want to play in an expansive manner.
"They'd a strong result against Ballymena. Hopefully the conditions are a little better than when we were down there last time and we can get the game played."
