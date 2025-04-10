David Healy delight as Linfield star signs new contract at Irish League champions 'after speculation around his future'
East joined the Blues from Queen of the South on Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window and quickly developed into a fan favourite at Windsor Park, racking up 53 Premiership appearances to date.
The 24-year-old, who celebrated lifting his maiden Gibson Cup crown at the weekend, has shown his versatility for David Healy’s side this season, deployed at centre-back and left-back, impressing in both positions.
East won the League Cup last season and had been linked with a number of clubs in recent days with his contract set to expire this summer, but the Scottish defender will now remain in South Belfast until the end of next term.
“Euan has been an excellent addition to the squad since he came in,” said Healy. “His professionalism and consistency have been outstanding, and I’m pleased to have secured his services for another year, especially after the speculation around his future.
"He’s an important part of our plans for next season and will have the opportunity to play Champions League football for the first time with us.”
East came through the youth ranks at St Mirren before enjoying further spells at Johnstone Burgh, Queen’s Park, Albion Rovers and Queen of the South.
His contract extension comes as a major boost ahead of Linfield’s latest venture into Europe with Healy’s men set to enter Champions League qualifying with the aim of following in Larne’s footsteps by ultimately reaching the Conference League.
“I’ve loved every minute of my time at Linfield so far,” said East. “It’s a great club with fantastic support, and I’m really proud to be continuing my journey here.
"I spoke to my family and we all agree this is the best place for me next season.”
