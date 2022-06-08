David Healy delight at Linfield transfer for ‘quality’ Daniel Finlayson

Healy told the official Linfield website the Scottish-born defender will arrive from St Mirren subject to international clearance formalities.

“I’m delighted to advise our supporters that 21-year-old Daniel Finlayson has agreed to join us on a season-long loan from St Mirren (subject to international clearance formalities) upon the opening of the transfer window tomorrow,” said Healy. “Although Daniel is Scottish, he is a Northern Ireland under 21 international, being eligible to represent this country through his grandmother.

“He’s a former Rangers youth player who had a spell on loan in the USA at Orange County, along with Cameron Palmer and he spent last season on loan at Kelty Hearts from St Mirren.

Daniel Finlayson has joined Linfield on a season-long loan deal from St Mirren. Pic by Pacemaker.

“He’s primarily a right-back and his signing will increase the competition levels within the squad.

“He’s a player we’ve been aware of and taken a keen interest in for some time and I’m delighted to have got this signing concluded now, as we build up to the UEFA Champions League first-round, first-leg game in less than a month’s time.

“Daniel met the players and staff at training yesterday and he’s looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I want to thank St Mirren for their cooperation in getting this season-long arrangement agreed and I’m looking forward to working with Daniel over the coming weeks and months.