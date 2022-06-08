David Healy delight at Linfield transfer for ‘quality’ Daniel Finlayson

Healy told the official Linfield website the Scottish-born defender will arrive from St Mirren subject to international clearance formalities.
“I’m delighted to advise our supporters that 21-year-old Daniel Finlayson has agreed to join us on a season-long loan from St Mirren (subject to international clearance formalities) upon the opening of the transfer window tomorrow,” said Healy. “Although Daniel is Scottish, he is a Northern Ireland under 21 international, being eligible to represent this country through his grandmother.
“He’s a former Rangers youth player who had a spell on loan in the USA at Orange County, along with Cameron Palmer and he spent last season on loan at Kelty Hearts from St Mirren.
“He’s primarily a right-back and his signing will increase the competition levels within the squad.
“He’s a player we’ve been aware of and taken a keen interest in for some time and I’m delighted to have got this signing concluded now, as we build up to the UEFA Champions League first-round, first-leg game in less than a month’s time.
“Daniel met the players and staff at training yesterday and he’s looking forward to the challenge ahead.
“I want to thank St Mirren for their cooperation in getting this season-long arrangement agreed and I’m looking forward to working with Daniel over the coming weeks and months.
“He’s a quality player who I know our supporters will give a warm welcome to the club and I am confident that Daniel can strengthen our squad and make a positive impact and contribution over the duration of his loan stay with us.”