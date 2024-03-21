David Healy delighted as 'important player' Chris McKee agrees contract extension with Linfield
Rumours had swirled around McKee’s future in recent weeks with the 21-year-old’s original deal at Windsor Park set to expire at the end of this season, but the Northern Ireland youth international has now committed to the 56-time Irish League champions.
He has been one of the Blues’ brightest talents throughout the current campaign as they look to regain their Gibson Cup crown from Larne – they’re just two points adrift of the defending champions with six matches left to play – scoring 14 goals across all competitions.
McKee was part of the Linfield squad that secured BetMcLean Cup success earlier this month by beating Portadown and will hope to play a key role in an Irish Cup semi-final showdown with Glentoran next Friday.
"I’m delighted to have reached an agreement with Chris which keeps him at the club for a future two years,” Healy told the club’s website. “Chris is an important player for us and has proven himself to be a goal scorer.
"I feel Chris still has a lot of potential to fulfil at this club to get to the heights that I know he can reach with his talent, and I look forward to continue working with him going forward.”