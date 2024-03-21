Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rumours had swirled around McKee’s future in recent weeks with the 21-year-old’s original deal at Windsor Park set to expire at the end of this season, but the Northern Ireland youth international has now committed to the 56-time Irish League champions.

He has been one of the Blues’ brightest talents throughout the current campaign as they look to regain their Gibson Cup crown from Larne – they’re just two points adrift of the defending champions with six matches left to play – scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

McKee was part of the Linfield squad that secured BetMcLean Cup success earlier this month by beating Portadown and will hope to play a key role in an Irish Cup semi-final showdown with Glentoran next Friday.

Linfield striker Chris McKee puts pen to paper on a new two-year contract at the National Stadium. He is pictured with chief scout Willie McKeown. PIC: Pacemaker

"I’m delighted to have reached an agreement with Chris which keeps him at the club for a future two years,” Healy told the club’s website. “Chris is an important player for us and has proven himself to be a goal scorer.