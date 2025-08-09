David Healy feels Linfield legend 'epitomises everything' Irish League champions are about after reaching incredible milestone

Linfield manager David Healy feels legendary captain Jamie Mulgrew “epitomises everything” the 57-time Irish League champions are about after reaching another remarkable milestone.

After starting in Thursday’s Conference League third qualifying round first-leg defeat against Vikingur in the Faroe Islands, Mulgrew registered his 800th appearance for the Blues.

The 39-year-old has been at Windsor Park for two decades and enjoyed a trophy-laden Irish League career, winning 11 Premiership titles, but still remains hungry for more, previously stating his desire to lead Linfield into the League Phase of European football.

Mulgrew’s experience and quality has proved vital to Healy over his time in charge of Linfield with the pair winning six Gibson Cup crowns together, including last term when the Blues finished 22 points clear at the summit.

Jamie Mulgrew lifts the Premiership title for an 11th time. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Kirk Millar also celebrated a special achievement on Thursday, making his 37th European appearance for the club, surpassing icon Noel Bailie into third spot on the all-time list.

The pair will play a key role as Linfield look to overturn a Conference League deficit in Belfast on Thursday to keep their European dream alive, and former Northern Ireland international Healy was full of praise for their accomplishments.

"Incredible players for the football club,” Healy told the club’s media channel. "I've said numerous times about Jamie that he's a class act both on and off the pitch.

"He epitomises everything Linfield Football Club is about...desire and hunger.

"Being down and getting back up again, Jamie has done that so many times.

"Kirk is in his testimonial year and has provided so many goals, scored so many goals in important moments.

"He will continue in his testimonial year to thrive again.