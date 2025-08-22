David Healy was left frustrated with a “harsh” red card shown to Matthew Fitzpatrick in the opening stages of Linfield’s 3-1 Conference League play-off defeat to Shelbourne – but he insists his remain alive in the tie.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men after only 20 minutes at Tolka Park when Fitzpatrick was given his marching orders for a high boot on Milan Mbeng, leaving the visitors facing an uphill task.

Shelbourne were then awarded a penalty when Greek referee Vassilis Fotias adjudged Kyle McClean to have handled a cross, but Mipo Odubeko blazed high over the crossbar.

However, the hosts converted from the spot just four minutes later when Harry Wood struck after a Ben Hall foul.

Linfield striker Matthew Fitzpatrick receives a straight red card against Shelbourne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Shels came roaring out of the traps after the break with Odubeko quickly doubling their lead, but Healy’s men showed tremendous fight and character to pull one back through Kieran Offord.

Offord missed a penalty 10 minutes later and Evan Caffrey’s strike ensured Shelbourne will travel to Windsor Park next Thursday with a two-goal advantage.

Fitzpatrick’s dismissal was an early moment of controversy and Healy felt Fotias was quick to reach for red.

"I thought it was harsh,” Healy told RTE. "There is certainly no intent.

"I know the wording and the rulings; Uefa have tried to change it and they're not going to know Matthew Fitzpatrick is an honest type of player.

"He's facing the wrong way, and he turns round. It's a strong yellow if anything but it changes the direction of the game, puts us on the back foot but the referee sees fit.

"He didn't even give himself time to think - he was straight out. I watch a lot of football worldwide and the best referees give themselves a moment to allow a bit of chat with the linesman or fourth official.

"As soon as he gives the red card, I don't think his friends in VAR will overturn it.”

Linfield had a prime opportunity to get back on level terms through Offord’s penalty after Paddy Barrett handled the ball, and Healy feels if it had been taken the tie could have changed.

"At half-time we discussed staying tight, closing distances and then we concede a really poor goal 35 seconds after half-time," he added. "When we got the goal, Shels went on the back foot a little bit.

"I think the way the decisions were going, that when Kieran did score, I was half expecting somebody to find something wrong with it.

"Then we had the penalty, I think potentially until Chris Shields went to let the referee know that Paddy Barrett had deliberately handled the ball two or three yards out that the referee wasn't going to take any action.

"He got a yellow card but was it the deliberate stopping of a goalscoring opportunity? Possibly. We didn't capitalise on that and that is the disappointing thing. We should have done. If you get it back to 2-2, the complexion of the game and tie changes."

Before the second-leg in Belfast, Linfield will return to Premiership action as they host Cliftonville on Sunday afternoon.

With recent European results on home soil, Healy believes he has enough talent at his disposal to put up a fight against Shelbourne.

"We will not be gung-ho, we will be measured,” he said. “Do I think we can score two goals at Windsor? Absolutely, we scored one and potentially should have had more against Shels last time.