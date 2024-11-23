Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield manager David Healy says his side “were nowhere near the intensity” required during their 1-0 Premiership defeat to rivals Glentoran and was left frustrated with a lack of composure displayed at The Oval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues still maintain an eight-point advantage at the summit ahead of Saturday’s fixtures – both Cliftonville and Ballymena United could close the gap – but fell to their second league defeat of the season against the Glens on Friday night with Marcus Kane’s first half strike enough to secure three points for Declan Devine’s side, who were reduced to 10-men in the 59th minute when James Douglas was shown a second yellow card.

Healy’s men couldn’t find a breakthrough and their three-game Premiership winning run came to an end just six days after an impressive performance in a 1-0 win over Larne at Inver Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First half we were nowhere near the intensity where we should have been six days on from our most manful performance and we didn't get it tonight,” he told the club’s media channel. “We certainly didn't get it in the first half and I said to the coaching staff coming up to half-time 'we need to get in here at 0-0' to reassess and be better in the second half.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"For the level of where we are and the players we have on the pitch, to concede a goal in that manner is frustrating and should never happen.

"You find yourself chasing the game and the red card puts us on the front foot. We picked the wrong finish, lacked composure and when you lose a game of this magnitude...maybe it was down to the second yellow we found ourselves on the front foot.

"The frustrating thing for myself and for all of us is we played the same 11 as we did last week and it was basically chalk and cheese in performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy was without a number of key players in East Belfast and when asked for an injury update, he added: "Ben Hall is making progress, Stevie Fallon is making progress and so is Robbie McDaid.

"Kyle McClean is probably another three or four weeks, Charlie Allen is short to mid-term and being assessed.