Healy highlighted his excitement on the official club website at the arrival of “a quality player who I’ve admired for some time”.“He’s a proven, experienced player who knows our league well and he’s keen to come on board, as we aim to recapture the Premiership title in the season ahead,” said Healy. “I’m really looking forward to working with Matthew when he joins the squad for pre-season training...he’s an important signing for us and our supporters can be assured we are working hard to bring other quality signings to the club.”

And Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has highlighted the appeal of full-time football with Linfield for the 28-year-old striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we received a couple of bids for ‘Fitzy’ we asked him what he wanted to do and he wanted to give full-time football a crack,” said Hamilton on the official Glenavon website. “We have to respect and understand that, as much as it is difficult and frustrating as we didn’t want to lose him.

Matthew Fitzpatrick has made the switch from Glenavon to Linfield

“He’s started playing soccer late in his career and after a couple of good seasons he’s looked at his situation...he’s in a privileged position as he is in a good job which lets him take five years out and, at the end of it, he can walk back into his role.

“Of course we want what’s best for the club and we want to keep our best players, for ‘Fitzy’ he probably feels that at his age he may not get this chance again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure he would agree that he’s improved during his time with us but, unfortunately, we don’t have the full-time model to compete with those other clubs that do.

"We did speak to ‘Fitzy’ about improving his contract but from his point of view he wanted to try full-time football.

“When we brought ‘Fitzy’ in he didn’t cost us anything...he has more than paid us back in terms of performance and goals over the last two-and-a-half years.

“He has been a great lad...he’s shown Glenavon respect throughout the process and done things the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s been honest about what he’s wanted from day one and you can only respect him for that.