Linfield boss David Healy hailed his team’s performance in the ‘Big Two’ derby demolition of Glentoran at a bouncing Windsor Park.

Linfield had plenty to celebrate at Windsor Park in a 2-0 derby defeat of Glentoran. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Goals from defender Ben Hall and striker Matthew Fitzpatrick made it another festive bonanza for the south Belfast boys.

The result also helped the Blues maintain a stranglehold over their cross-town rivals – Linfield have never lost at home on Boxing Day against Glentoran.

It also means that Warren Feeney’s team now trail the Blues by a whopping 17 points in the Sports Direct Premiership table.

“I thought we were good over the entire game,” purred Healy. “There were spells in the game our game management could have been better.

“There were times we had so many options, we didn’t pick the right one in and around the middle of the pitch.

“Credit to the players, they carried out the game plan superbly well.

"The last time we played Glentoran at the Oval, they played a 4-4-2. They came with the same shape.

“We knew if we got (Joel) Cooper and (Kyle) McClean into good areas, with Kirk (Millar) in a rotating midfield role, we could reap the benefits.

“Tactically, we got it bang on, what we wanted out of the game. In terms of the scoreline, I think it could have been a little bit more, but I thought we were comfortable to the end.”

Healy’s men roared from the traps with Rhys Annett testing Aaron McCarey with a low shot before Cooper sent in a great delivery that just eluded the boot of Fitzpatrick.

The visitors hit back. Daire O’Connor took off on a right-wing dash before finding David Fisher, who hoofed his shot over the top.

Then O’Connor tried his luck with a low drive he attempted to bend in at the far post, but Chris Johns got down to save.

Linfield were presented with a glorious chance to take the lead on 28 minutes when McCarey hauled down 19-year-old Annett and referee Jamie Robinson awarded a spot-kick. Annett took on the job, but his shot was brilliantly beaten away by McCarey.

But the Blues had better luck eight minutes later. Millar whipped in a trademark free-kick from the right and Hall got up above everyone else to bullet home a header.

The Blues really should have increased their lead after the restart. Another Millar free-kick was met by Daniel Finlayson, whose header crashed off he post.

Seconds later the Blues were right out of luck again when Matthew Clarke’s low shot was somehow kept out at the base of the post.

In a rare threat at the other end, the Glens could have levelled on 55 minutes when O’Connor picked out the unmarked Shay McCartan in the middle, but he could only head wide.

Linfield got their killer second goal just before the hour. McClean’s pin-point pass sent Fitzpatrick racing through the middle and, after cutting inside Luke McCullough, he drilled a right-foot shot under the body of McCarey.

Glentoran first-team coach John Gregg – standing in as boss for the suspended Warren Feeney – admitted his team were second-best all over the park.

“We know we should have been better...we hardly laid a glove on Linfield during the 90 minutes,” he said. “I say this all the time, you’ve got to do the ugly side of the game before you can go on and play.

"We didn’t do that. That’s the big thing that was missing from our game.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself in football, you’ve got to dust yourself off for the next game.

“In big games, you must get the simple things right and we didn’t do that.

"We were just a wee bit off the ugly side of the game.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, East, Millar, McClean, Cooper (Archer, 71), Hall, Clarke, Mulgrew, Fitzpatrick (McKee, 87), Annett (McBrien. 66).

Subs (not used): Walsh, Newberry, McKee, Doherty, Graham.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns (Murray, 86), McCartan (Donnelly, 73), O’Connor (Feeney. 73), Sule, Fisher (Junior, 56), McClean, Russell, Wightman, McGinn (Kane, 73).

Subs (not used): Webber, Kelly.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.

FESTIVE CUP FINALS

The Boxing Day programme also featured a number of lower-level cup finals.

In the Bob Radcliffe Cup final, Rathfriland Rangers enjoyed a 6-0 success over Moneyslane.

Andy Kilmartin converted from the penalty spot on two occasions inside the opening half-hour mark before Matt Holloway and Jonathan Scannell left the gap at 4-0 by half-time.

Number five arrived on 56 minutes for Ruairi Fitzpatrick and Holloway’s second of the afternoon wrapped up the margin of victory.

Moneyslane suffered a late red card for Ryan Clydesdale.

The Craig Memorial Cup was lifted by Limavady United off a 3-0 victory over Portstewart.

Lewis Tosh broke the deadlock on 21 minutes before Alex Pomeroy and Dean Brown goals.

Clough Rangers celebrated penalty shoot-out success over Harryville Homers in the Zala Sports Cup final.

Jordan Campbell put Rangers in front but Matthew Lorimer forced extra-time. Clough finished overall winners by 5-3.

Shea Dorrian’s penalty kick was decisive in the Bobby Dalzell Cup final as Ardglass defeated Downpatrick over extra-time.

Adrian McCoubrey put Downpatrick in front before Jordan Finnegan’s equaliser and a Michael Magee finish turned the tables. However, Dylan Kelly’s effort left it 2-2 at the end of normal time.