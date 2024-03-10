Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old has arguably been the Blues’ standout player this season and played a key role in Sunday’s triumph, setting up Rhys Annett’s second-half strike which all but secured a record-extending 12th competition crown.

McClean has scored eight times – the best goal return of his career to date – as Healy’s men fight on all fronts with an Irish Cup semi-final against Big Two rivals Glentoran coming up later this month while they trail Premiership leaders Larne by just two points.

With Chris Shields missing due to injury, the ex-St Johnstone star will be a driving force behind Linfield’s silverware ambitions and Healy feels McClean could develop into a leader like inspirational captain Jamie Mulgrew at Windsor Park over the coming years.

Linfield manager David Healy salutes the fans. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Kyle is a manager's dream - he's professional, knows his role, his job and responsibilities in and around the dressing room,” he said. "I've worked with him for quite a number of years and he has been a huge success and he's hugely popular in the dressing room, which is important to be well-thought of by your teammates, players and peers.

"The players think highly of him and so do I as manager and the rest of the coaching staff because you know what you're getting out of him.

"You're getting responsibility, quality, good decisions and you get the odd goal and assist when he's allowed to break free of his own shackles and get himself in and around the box. You can't speak highly enough of someone like that.

"I wasn't here and didn't oversee Jamie when he was at a similar age - I came in at a later stage - but I don't foresee Kyle, unless he gets the opportunity in England or Scotland, but he'll certainly be at Linfield for the foreseeable future and lead from the front like someone like Jamie has done for the length of time he has."

Sunday’s victory, which was secured by strikes from Ben Hall, a Luke Wilson own goal and Annett, could act as a springboard for further success and Healy has huge belief in his squad to deliver.

"There's going to be points dropped no doubt along the way,” he added. "I think I said it last year and apart from ourselves maybe a number of years ago, there's not going to be many teams that go and win five out of five in the split.

"Depending on the circumstances of different clubs and when the allocated fixtures are going to be, it's going to be hugely competitive.

"Teams are still fighting for the potential of top two, some are fighting for third or fourth to have that home play-off and some are still fighting to get into the top six. There's still a lot to play for and it's still tight enough.

"I would have preferred a two-point advantage but that's not the case at the moment, but I still have huge belief in the players - the experienced players, the young and hungry players.