David Healy hails Linfield’s desire to get a result

The Blues boss highlighted the importance of finding a way of getting a result.

“It was a hard-fought game, we knew it would be,” he told the club website.

“Fair play to the players they kept going which is important.

Linfield boss David Healy

“When you’re not at your best it’s important to find a way to get a result.

“So pleased for Jordan. He gives that kind of firepower and quality at times.”

Dungannon Swifts visit Windsor Park today for the start of three games this week.

“It’s a busy schedule but they are all games the players want to be involved in,” he said.