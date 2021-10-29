David Healy hails Linfield’s desire to get a result
David Healy praised his Linfield side’s attitude for keeping going against Larne to secure a point in the end.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 11:26 pm
The Blues boss highlighted the importance of finding a way of getting a result.
“It was a hard-fought game, we knew it would be,” he told the club website.
“Fair play to the players they kept going which is important.
“When you’re not at your best it’s important to find a way to get a result.
“So pleased for Jordan. He gives that kind of firepower and quality at times.”
Dungannon Swifts visit Windsor Park today for the start of three games this week.
“It’s a busy schedule but they are all games the players want to be involved in,” he said.
“Dungannon are a dangerous team, we will have to work hard again.”