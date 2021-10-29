David Healy hails Linfield’s desire to get a result

David Healy praised his Linfield side’s attitude for keeping going against Larne to secure a point in the end.

By Steven Crawford
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:00 am
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 11:26 pm

The Blues boss highlighted the importance of finding a way of getting a result.

“It was a hard-fought game, we knew it would be,” he told the club website.

“Fair play to the players they kept going which is important.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Linfield boss David Healy

“When you’re not at your best it’s important to find a way to get a result.

“So pleased for Jordan. He gives that kind of firepower and quality at times.”

Dungannon Swifts visit Windsor Park today for the start of three games this week.

“It’s a busy schedule but they are all games the players want to be involved in,” he said.

“Dungannon are a dangerous team, we will have to work hard again.”

David HealyLinfieldJordanLarneBlues