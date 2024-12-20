David Healy admits he’s delighted to have “hugely popular” Robbie McDaid back involved in matchday squads once again with the Linfield striker continuing to build up fitness and confidence after a nightmare injury run.

Former Leeds United youngster McDaid arrived at the Blues from rivals Glentoran in the summer of 2022 after scoring 69 goals in 171 appearances across five seasons in East Belfast, but seven months into his Linfield career suffered a serious knee injury which kept him out until December 2023.

He made a return to action with Linfield Swifts, scoring a hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts’ reserves, but picked up another injury which he has only recently came back from, named as an unused substitute in Premiership wins over Coleraine and Dungannon which helped Healy’s side extend their advantage at the top to 11 points ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Glenavon.

It has been a hellish time for McDaid not making a senior appearance in nearly two years and former Northern Ireland international Healy hopes this can mark a stretch of fitness fortune for his striker.

"It's about timing and making sure in the meantime if he's not getting minutes here he's being topped up on the training pitch,” he said. "He's building his belief and confidence and that's all we can do with Robbie over the next number of weeks.

"The length of time he's been out and the disappointment, Robbie's desperate to get back in. We named him on the bench at Dungannon when the game was called off.

"I think he was a wee bit frightened...because it'd been out so long and he's putting himself back out there. The game was called off and the last couple of games he's been back in and around.

"Robbie's hugely popular, I've said this numerous times...he's brilliant around the dressing room, he's a brilliant pro and he fits in well with the squad and what we want in the squad.

"The players are delighted to have him back and they just want him to hopefully be fit and healthy over the coming weeks and months."

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it provides an opportunity for the Blues to potentially further strengthen their position, but with key players like Kyle McClean and Charlie Allen nearing injury comebacks of their own, Healy won’t be rushing into any business.

"Every January is difficult, every club and every manager is looking,” he added. "When you do bring people in over January there's always a reason why the player's leaving

"Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don't. We've struck lucky a couple of times when you've brought people in. Then other times they've not quite worked.

"It's probably being a bit more selective this January...assess the squad, what we need. We're due to get Kyle McClean back in again...a player nominated as the best player in the league last season.

"We've Charlie Allen to come back, we've Scot Whiteside who trained before the game (against Dungannon) who has played 20-plus games for us this year.

"One thing you don't want to be doing is just because January is around the corner being disrespectful to the players in the group who've done so much. We've played 20 games in the league so far and you've to make sure they're rewarded for their efforts.