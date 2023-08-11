"The squad that we have will more than likely be the squad we go with until January.

​However, manager David Healy is searching back just 17 weeks for more immediate motivation as he prepares his players to kick off another Irish League title challenge.

That April night when Larne secured a first Gibson Cup crown signalled the end of a Linfield four-season run as consecutive champions.

Now the Blues step out at Stangmore Park this weekend for the first of 38 tests towards bringing back that number one prize.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I’ve spoken to them about using the fuel of last season’s disappointment to go and help us,” said Healy. “When we don’t win the league there’s obviously going to be a little bit of negativity and criticism, of course.

"I have to use everything to change the mindset and find ways.

"Newer players are coming in with less scars.

"With the squad of players we had last season I felt we left a little bit out there and probably should’ve been better on certain occasions when we weren’t as clinical as previous.

"I’ve been here before...five years ago when we didn’t win the league and there was a lot of disappointment.

“We responded and reacted in a proper manner."

European commitments led to Linfield’s delay for a first domestic appearance in the Irish League until this weekend – with Dungannon playing host to the Blues having battled back from 4-1 down in the closing stages on Monday to salvage a share of the spoils at defending champions Larne.

"It’s always a challenge as you’re having to prepare and put so much into such a small timeframe between back in for pre-season and that first European game,” said Healy. "The players have worked hard since coming back in on June 12.

"I’m grateful and thankful for the support we have, I feel as if we’ve brought in good players.

"We’ve brought in players this year who are younger and hungry.

"Players who can play in two or three different positions and that will, hopefully, help throughout the season.

"There’s a lot of speculation about bringing in players for specific positions.

"The squad that we have will more than likely be the squad we go with until January.

"I’ve been delighted with those we have signed.

"When you take in the travel, heat and tough competitive games from Europe, this (the delay) has given them a chance to freshen up and this week we’ve seen a group prepared and excited for the start of the league season.

"I’ve a huge amount of time for Rodney McAree and it’s no surprise when you go to a place like Inver Park to see that resilience and fight at 4-1 down.

"Rodney loves Dungannon, he cares about Dungannon and will want the players and staff to share those same ideas about the football club.

"Credit to Dungannon for coming back and they will have taken a lot out of that game.