​David Healy and Tiernan Lynch have dominated the Irish League title drive since 2019 – a rivalry in the race for domestic honours now set to continue after news the latter will remain Larne boss.

Healy had been the subject of serious interest from Scotland’s Raith Rovers earlier this season and over the weekend media reports suggested Lynch was close to leaving home shores for St Johnstone.

However, confirmation that Lynch will stay in the Sports Direct Premiership has set up another thrilling battle for prizes between two managers who have shared the league spoils across each of the past six seasons.

Healy guided Linfield to four Gibson Cup honours on the bounce but Lynch has now celebrated back-to-back glory.

Linfield manager David Healy and Larne boss Tiernan Lynch (background) on the sidelines as rivals during a Sports Direct Premiership meeting. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

With a mutual respect behind any rivalry, Healy was asked about Lynch following Linfield’s 3-0 weekend win at Coleraine by the current league leaders as speculation increased over his Larne counterpart’s exit for St Johnstone.

​"His understanding of the game is second-to-none,” said Healy. “People will point to the success over the last couple of years but this has been building for a while.

"I met Tiernan seven or eight years ago when they were first getting the financial backing and he discussed what they were planning.

"Investment can obviously help but you need someone who has understanding of the situation and Tiernan has certainly done that.”

Healy added: “I've no doubt he could go to St Johnstone or elsewhere and be a really successful coach and manager.

"Manchester United have spent £1B on players, yes they won the FA Cup, but they haven't won a league title, which is the be all and end all for a lot of clubs.

"So you can have all the money, resources and finances but you need a good manager in charge.

"At Linfield when we've had success in the past people say, of course, we should be doing it because we've had money...it's changed around now with us having to fight on the other side.

"Sometimes it's harder because with investment you have more pressure and bigger squads can lead to more unhappy players.