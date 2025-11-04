​Linfield boss David Healy is ready to ring the changes – but with the level of respect for the opposition to remain the same ahead of visiting second-tier Harland and Wolff Welders.

Wednesday’s BetMcLean Cup second-round clash presents a chance for the Blues to get back to winning ways following a weekend scoreless draw with Cliftonville in the Premiership described by Healy as “frustrating and disappointing”.

Now Linfield visit a Welders side sitting third in the Playr-Fit Championship standings.

When asked about selection swaps, Healy told the club’s official media channel “potentially” but highlighted his level of respect of Paul Kee’s Welders and the League Cup competition.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

"T​he League Cup...so opportunity for us, we look forward to that, we'll work hard, we'll recover and we'll get ready,” said Healy. “The League Cup's an opportunity now to progress another round.

"We've enjoyed good times in the League Cup so we'll try and progress in that and we'll lead into Coleraine (Premiership) on Saturday.

"Other people will be given opportunities.

"Alex Gorrin's not too far away from being in and around it, who again will give us a little bit more added balance and experience.

"Then there's one or two others...we'll certainly not be taking the Welders lightly.

"We played them earlier in the Co Antrim Shield, that was at Windsor…(Wednesday) is their pitch, their home ground so they'll be given the utmost respect.

"As always...Paul Kee's teams deserve that.

“We'll make changes accordingly, but we'll certainly be going down with the mindset and the team selection of trying to progress through the round.”

Cliftonville’s defence of the BetMcLean Cup continues at home to Strabane Athletic.

Reds boss Jim Magilton will head into the tie fresh from a draw with Linfield he viewed as positive given a number of injuries.