Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Healy’s Blues safely navigated their way past Championship high-flyers Institute on Sunday – less than 24 hours after the Glens were comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Ballyclare Comrades.

It’ll mark a first Irish Cup meeting between the Big Two rivals since 2017 when Andy Waterworth secured an extra-time victory for Linfield at The Oval before they went on to win the competition for a maiden time under ex-Northern Ireland international Healy.

The Windsor Park outfit have won three of their four fixtures against Warren Feeney’s side so far this season, including knocking them out of the BetMcLean Cup on route to Sunday’s final against Portadown, and Healy insists there’s no bigger match in this country.

"Absolutely (it’s the biggest match),” he told the club’s media channel. “I've always said it, and not just because I'm a Linfield supporter and as a football fan I'm a big advocate of our own domestic league, but the facts don't lie.

"Linfield against Glentoran has always been the biggest game and that's why the public, press and everyone else around it calls it the Big Two because we've been the two most successful clubs.

"It'll be a challenge and it's always a spicy game. We didn't mention Glentoran in the build-up (to the Institute match) when we found out...it was about doing our job and progressing to the next round, which we did."

Healy had a number of key players out injured with Kyle McClean, Stephen Fallon and Chris Shields all missing Sunday’s victory while Euan East was forced off in the 65th minute with a hamstring issue.

Star man Joel Cooper has only been able to start two matches so far in 2024 after suffering an injury in their Boxing Day victory over Glentoran, but played half-an-hour at the Brandywell – his first appearance in a month.

"Kyle was a big miss, especially with the form he has been in,” added Healy. “When you look at Stevie Fallon, Chris Shields and also Kyle missing, but fortunately Josh Archer has been doing pretty well, Ethan (McGee) had the opportunity to play alongside Jamie (Mulgrew), who I thought dominated the game for 70 or 75 minutes with his awareness and understanding of the game.

"You want as many fit and available...we had six or seven injured lads sat behind the dugout - you want them in and around causing me a headache and problems. The sooner we get two or three back the better.