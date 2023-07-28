David Healy left "frustrated" after Linfield's 5-2 Europa Conference League qualifying defeat to Pogoń Szczecin

Goals from Kamil Grosicki, Joao Gamboa, Mariusz Malec, Efthymios Kouloruis and Mariusz Fornalczyk at Windsor Park mean the visitors have all but booked their spot in the third qualifying round with Belgian outfit K.A.A. Gent their likely opposition.

Linfield enjoyed periods of dominance, especially in spells either side of half-time, with Daniel Finlayson and Ben Hall scoring in the 5-2 defeat while Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kirk Millar both had goals ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grosicki’s opener was from the penalty spot after Matthew Clarke had brought down Slovenian international Luka Zahovic, the next two strikes came from corners while the final duo were devastating counter-attacks.

Linfield manager David Healy pictured during Thursday night's Europa Conference League qualifier against Poland's Pogoń Szczecin at Windsor Park in Belfast. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

It leaves Linfield with more than a mountain to climb and Healy rued the mistakes which cost his side on the night.

"Frustrated,” he reflected to BluesTV. “I thought there were spells in the game where we were good.

"The players know and I don't need to go through but we gave up poor goals which was disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We talked about needing to limit the amount of mistakes, especially against a team at that level.

"It's frustrating and I'm disappointed in that but as manager I have to try and take positives from some of our play.

"We regrouped at half-time and thought we came out with momentum, a good attitude and we got the goal.

"The support were behind us, the players felt like they have momentum then we basically go and self-destruct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't manage the 15-minute period after getting a goal and we got punished with decision-making not picking up from set-plays.

"The fourth goal we get done from a set-play and three or four passes later it's in your net.

"We'll need to improve but the level of opposition they are going to punish you.