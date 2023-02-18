​The Blues have won the league title for the past four seasons and five times in total during Healy’s tenure, but their hopes of retaining the crown were dented on Tuesday night when they lost 3-0 to rivals Glentoran.

It was a “poor, poor night” according to Healy with defeat accompanied by unsavoury scenes in the stands as objects were thrown onto The Oval pitch when Bobby Burns scored his second of the night to put the Glens three up.

The game was stopped twice with Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and captain Marcus Kane both appearing to be struck and Healy is looking for a big reaction as they try to chase down the likes of current leaders Larne and Cliftonville.

Linfield manager David Healy

"I love this football club,” he said. “I have given every ounce of my concentration levels, passion levels to this club and that was a night that as a football club we let ourselves down on and off the pitch - we let ourselves down.

"Probably with hindsight you look back - did I get it wrong? I don't know. I'm the manager and it falls on my head.

"As disappointing as it is for me as manager, I have to take that, accept it and try to do something about it as quickly as possible.

"I hope I still have the know-how to get the reaction and response that I want and we will see come Saturday when we play Carrick if we still have some sort of belief that we can finish this season as successful as we have been the previous seasons."

It’s a huge period of the season for the reigning champions with today’s home clash with Carrick, who are unbeaten in three matches, followed by games against Coleraine and Larne.

Healy will be hoping the performance is majorly improved to give their fans something to cheer about after an “inept and unacceptable” showing last time out.

"I know we have so many genuine supporters that follow this club until the end of the earth to make sure that we're well supported and people are talking about us in the correct manner,” he added.