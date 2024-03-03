Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Ethan McGee’s first-half volley, his maiden goal since joining the Blues from Dungannon Swifts in January, ensured Healy’s men entered the break in front before quickfire strikes from Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kirk Millar put the tie to bed.

Shane McGinty scored a late consolation for the hosts, but it’s Linfield who will join their fellow top-four Premiership challengers Larne, Cliftonville and the Glens in the semi-finals later this month.

It’ll be a fifth meeting of the season between the Windsor Park outfit and Glentoran – Linfield have won three of the four to date – with the location for the showdown still to be revealed.

Irish Cup semi-finals are usually hosted at neutral venues, but with a sizeable crowd expected for the ‘Big Two’ encounter, ex-Northern Ireland international Healy will be awaiting official confirmation.

Regardless of location, Healy says they’ll be ready for the challenge and will hope to have already secured a first piece of silverware with the BetMcLean Cup up for grabs against Portadown next weekend.

"We look forward to the League Cup final,” he said. “First and foremost it's a chance to go and get silverware.

"We thoroughly enjoyed the day and performance last year so we want more of that.

"In the semi-final it will be interesting to see where it will be played, whether it will be tossed for or at a neutral venue...whether there's a ground capable of hosting a big crowd, I don't know. I'm just a manager and not sitting in a suit deciding where it's going to be played.

"Most importantly, the game in general, when you play Glentoran I don't think there's any more added incentive to go and play your biggest rivals.

"It's called the Big Two for a reason...these are the two most successful clubs in the Irish League and we look forward to the challenge when it comes around."

Linfield have recovered from a run of three Premiership matches without victory by beating fellow title challengers Cliftonville, Ballymena United and now sealed Irish Cup progression.

They’ll finish their pre-split block of fixtures against Newry City and Carrick Rangers before a crucial last five matches against the top-six as the race for Gibson Cup glory intensifies.

Larne are currently one point ahead of the Blues, who have also played one game more, and Healy believes Tiernan Lynch’s side are favourites to regain the title they picked up for a first time last term.

"Larne are huge favourites and are well in control,” he added. “We're battling it out and are still around where we want to and need to be.

