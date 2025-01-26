Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield boss David Healy admits the Premiership table means nothing to him, even though his side roared 16 points clear following their thrilling 2-1 win over Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

It was a rip-roaring Belfast derby with the Blues shooting themselves in the foot in many ways – Cliftonville goalkeeper David Odumosu not only saving a first half penalty kick from Chris Shields, but repelling other goal-bound efforts from Kyle McClean and Joel Cooper.

The Reds shocked the international arena with 14 minutes remaining when the irrepressible Joe Gormley turned on an Aaron Pettifer cross to ram home a beauty.

If anything, that only lit the touchpaper for a Blues response. Jim Magilton’s team managed to hold on to the lead for only five minutes before Joel Cooper cut in from the right, sliding a wonder pass to McClean, who buried his shot past Odumosu.

Linfield’s Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates after scoring the winner against Cliftonville. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Sensing blood, the Blues struck again within 60 seconds. Substitute Chris McKee picked the pocket of Conor Pepper and, after spotting Matthew Fitzpatrick’s run, he produced the most delicious of passes – the big striker did the rest with a ruthless finish.

Although Healy was thrilled with his team’s response, he stressed there is still a lot of work ahead before his boys can even start thinking about getting their hands on the Gibson Cup.

“When I look at the table, I calculate that Larne will be four points adrift of us,” he said. “Yes, they have a lot of games in hand, but they are capable of winning those fixtures.

“That’s it in a nutshell. In this league you look after your own needs and that means winning more games than your nearest challengers.

“It’s now on to the next game (against Crusaders on Tuesday).”

Healy was thrilled with his team’s reaction after Gormley’s opener.

“We found ourselves behind because of the capabilities and the quality of Joe Gormley, who has had those qualities for a life time – he's been doing it for years,” he added. “It was a nothing ball into the box and he put it into our net. But we regrouped.

"Credit to the players, they showed resolve, character and, even more importantly, they showed the quality they have.

“Our two goals were well-worked; the timing of runs and the weight of passes, the players deserve credit. It was a brilliant pass from Cooper for the first one and great run and finish by Kyle.

“For the second, Chris McKee picked out Fitzy and again he put it away brilliantly. Not being disrespectful to Cliftonville, I thought we were very good and certainly deserved winners.”

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton admitted his team were victims of their own downfall.

“The equaliser killed us,” he admitted. “They had the momentum when they scored and we were all over the place for their second goal.

“There was something like 60 seconds between the two goals. It was a cardinal sin. We didn’t have enough breathing space after they equalised. If you give good players time and space, they will punish you.

“Overall, we didn’t do enough, Linfield were deserved winners.

“We were really poor in the first half, we didn’t play…we needed half-time to come big style. David made a couple of big saves and also kept out the penalty.

“I was glad to get to half time. We discussed a few things and we made a game of it in the second half, we began to pass the ball and got the goal – that’s what Joe does best.

“At 1-0, I was hoping that would settle us down, but we still looked nervy. Linfield were very good in terms of the way they press.