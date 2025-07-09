David Healy not interested in Irish League vs League of Ireland debate ahead of Linfield's Champions League showdown

Linfield manager David Healy insists their Champions League first qualifying round clash with Shelbourne isn’t about the Irish League vs League of Ireland, rather it’s an opportunity for his side to take one step closer to their ultimate aim of sealing League Phase football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues, who reclaimed the Gibson Cup crown in style last term, are back in Europe's premier competition for the first time since 2022 and will be looking to replicate Larne’s success after the Inver Reds created Irish League history by qualifying for the Conference League.

Linfield’s bid will start at Tolka Park on Wednesday evening when they face reigning Premier Division kings Shelbourne before hosting the Dubliners in Belfast for the reverse fixture next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory over two legs for Healy’s men would guarantee them at least a Conference League play-off – the same stage they reached in 2022 before losing out on penalties to RFS – and the financial windfall that comes with it.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Reaching the Conference League’s League Phase is an achievement worth upwards of £3million, but much conversation ahead of the opening tie has centered around the difference between the top-flights in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Shamrock Rovers defeated Larne 4-1 in last season’s Conference League, but Healy isn’t interested in the debate and hasn’t used it as a source of motivation for his players.

"We're representing Linfield Football Club,” he said. “It's an opportunity for both clubs to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know there's talk about progression, the money, what you can guarantee and what you can potentially get, but it's a European tie.

"We don't see it as an all-island game and we don't want to get into that because whoever we would have drawn in the first round...other people will talk about it because it's staring you in the face, it's north v south, but it's not something we've talked about it in the dressing room.

"It's an opportunity for us as a club to come down to the champions of Ireland, the potential to accumulate a few pound and progress into the next round."

There could be a further Irish League vs League of Ireland clash in the Conference League’s second qualifying round with Cliftonville set to face Shamrock Rovers if they progress past St Joseph’s – Jim Magiltion’s side left Gibraltar on Tuesday evening with a 2-2 first leg draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy is an avid watcher of the Premier Division, attending FAI Cup finals over recent years, and has pinpointed one major difference between the leagues.

"The majority of teams in both leagues want to get the ball down and play,” he added. “I think one thing the League of Ireland has to their benefit is there are better pitches down here.

"Some of the away grounds we go to in our own country, the pitch quality maybe isn't there.

"That's no disrespect - clubs have been waiting for investment for a number of years and the sooner they get that the better.