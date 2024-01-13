David Healy hailed Linfield’s match-winner Kirk Millar after he played a starring role in their 2-1 victory over Loughgall at Lakeview Park that helped open up a four-point gap on nearest challengers Larne once again.

With the reigning champions defeating Crusaders on Friday night, all eyes turned to the Blues in County Armagh and they departed with three points after a swift start to the second-half.

Tiernan Kelly could only turn Millar’s dangerous cross into his own net in the 46th minute and moments later the 31-year-old produced a moment of magic with a stunning volley from the edge of Loughgall’s box finding the bottom corner.

Benji Magee’s 15th Premiership goal of the season, which deflected in off Ben Hall, gave the Villagers hope and Chris Johns was required to make a crucial save from Andrew Hoey’s strike to keep the scores level.

Linfield's Kirk Millar celebrates his goal during today's game at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Millar, who has won five league titles during his time at Windsor Park, brought his personal goal tally to seven for the season alongside providing five assists.

No player has represented the club more than the ex-Oldham Athletic magician during Healy’s over eight-year successful reign and his experience, alongside the likes of Jamie Mulgrew and Matthew Clarke, could have a big role to play in a competitive run-in.

"Kirk has the ability to put it into an area between goalkeeper and defender and we probably got a bit fortunate with the finish, but putting balls into that area creates confusion,” said Healy. “Kirk over a long period of time at the club has put it into good areas and he capped off a good day individually and a big day for us collectively with a wonderful finish for his goal.

"They (Millar, Mulgrew and Clarke) are huge. When we speak to the players it's about the course and distance and that's why today was crucial in maintaining a small advantage. More importantly we've ticked another game off and we move on.

"Loughgall are in and around mid-table and we know the challenge of coming down here so it was about maintaining our form of late, which has been good. We may need to raise our standards over the coming weeks and months."

With all three title contenders picking up weekend victories, only eight points separates leaders Linfield and third-placed Cliftonville, who still have a game in hand to play against Glentoran, with a potential thrilling battle set to develop over the coming months.

Healy admits he’s excited by the prospect of taking on the pair and is reaffirming the importance of maintaining high standards to his players as they bid to regain the Gibson Cup.

"Absolutely (I’m excited),” he added. “In and around this stage last season we were about the point of being cut adrift and were always trying to cling onto the coattails of Larne.

"The important players who have been in and around it are key in the message of maintaining and raising standards and winning as many games as we can.

"The time before when we didn't win the league we reacted in the manner Linfield always do and you go out guns blazing to win the league. The challenges have been set down this year by Cliftonville and Larne.

"There's one or two others in and around with Glentoran still feeling if they have a strong finish to the season who knows what can happen.

