​Having guided Linfield to five Premiership titles, including four in a row between 2019 and 2022, during his Windsor Park tenure, David Healy knows the importance of winning key matches in different ways.

​The past few weeks have been an example of just that as the Blues bounced back from a heavy 4-0 defeat to rivals Glentoran by picking up a BetMcLean Cup penalty shootout victory over Larne with 10 men before fighting back from 3-1 down to beat Dungannon Swifts a matter of days later.

Last weekend was more comfortable as Linfield returned to the top following victory over Glenavon, who had Robbie Garrett sent off after only 18 minutes, and if they can navigate their way past Coleraine this evening, Healy’s men will be sitting pretty come Christmas.

The Blues have conceded 23 league goals so far this season, which is higher than all of their fellow top-six rivals apart from the Bannsiders, but more than compensated with some terrific attacking play, scoring a Premiership-high 50 times in 20 matches.

Linfield manager David Healy is searching for his sixth Premiership crown this season. PIC: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

"Sometimes you have to find different ways and methods to win.” said Healy. “You'll go to different grounds and find different scenarios.

"Against Dungannon we had to find a different way to come from behind to win the game.

"As a coach and manager you always prefer to be leading the game, but over the course of 38 matches across the season you're going to have to dig in, be more resolute and that's something I've taken great pride in here.

"It hasn't been too often where we've lost back-to-back games - we always find a way to go again. It's credit to the players and we do have a lot of younger players.

"I said at the start of the season that scenario can sometimes create more naivety and they aren't quite as battle scarred or hardened, whatever way you want to look at it.

"We've enough experience with (Matthew) Clarke, (Jamie) Mulgrew, (Kirk) Millar, (Chris) Shields and everyone else with explosive players that can add a different dimension to it."

With an extensive injury list that includes star players like Shields, who is set to be out of action for a number of weeks, Healy admits he wants to add to his squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

There will be discussions held with the Linfield board in the coming days as they look to reinforce in their bid for a record-extending 57th Irish League crown.

"Everybody wants to add and I'm certainly no different,” he added. “Where we get the players from I don't know.

"I need to speak to the club and see where we are financially, see what we have and what we're willing to speculate to potentially accumulate come the end of the season.

"We're not in the position where we can go and waste money spending it willy-nilly.

"Any money we get is hard-earned, fought for and we need to make sure we do it sensibly.

"I'll speak to the club and see what we have.

"I won't be going and banging any doors down saying 'I want, I want, I want' because that's not the way I've worked.