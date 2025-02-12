David Healy praises Linfield striker after netting first club goal in 'important' Larne victory which opens up mammoth Premiership points advantage

Linfield manager David Healy admits Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Larne which moved his side 20 points clear at the Premiership summit was “important” and also praised Scottish striker Kieran Offord after netting his maiden Blues goal.

Healy’s men are now firm favourites to go on and reclaim the Gibson Cup crown – a trophy they haven’t lifted over the past two years with Larne securing consecutive triumphs – with Offord’s second half strike proving decisive against the Inver Reds, who were reduced to 10-men when Andy Ryan received a straight red card on the stroke of half-time.

While most top-flight teams have struggled for consistency this term, Linfield have certainly been the outlier, losing only four of their 28 league matches to date and are currently enjoying an 11-game unbeaten run to put themselves on the brink of glory, even at this relatively early stage.

No team has scored more goals (53) than the Blues – Coleraine come next on 39 – and their attacking ranks were further reinforced during the recent transfer window with both Offord and Callumn Morrison arriving at Windsor Park.

David Healy celebrates after Linfield secure Premiership victory over Larne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Scotland youth international Offord impressed while on-loan at Crusaders from St Mirren earlier this term and got off the mark in what was a crucial fixture with Larne still holding five matches in hand.

Such is Linfield’s dominance, even if Gary Haveron’s side are to win all of those, they’d still trail their rivals by 10 points while second-placed Glentoran, who have played three games fewer, could only close the gap to 11 points.

"The one big moment that happened, Kieran was alive,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “I've seen every single goal he scored at Crusaders - he scored some really good goals from outside the box, but more importantly he scored goals around the goalkeeper, sniffing mistakes, and that was a big goal.

"It was key (to get the first goal). I don't think Larne troubled us in the second half and that was maybe down to the extra man we had, but I thought we were always comfortable.

"We would have liked a second of course...the longer it goes and it's only one you can leave yourself open to a set play or a mistake, but we dealt with it and we now move on.

"It was an important victory. When we're at this stage of the season it's about winning.

"Our performance was okay and the game was probably a bit slow, especially in the second half. Larne sat behind the ball with 10 men and it was always going to be difficult.

"I urged the players at half-time to have more patience. You could sense early in the second half that we were a bit too eager and the crowd were eager...we bided our time."

Linfield will look to further extend their advantage on Saturday at home against bottom side Loughgall and Healy insists his team must maintain full focus.

"Saturday becomes huge for us,” he added. “Loughgall are fighting for their lives...I've been on record lots of times for my admiration for Loughgall, Dean Smith and I've no doubt they'll come here and make it difficult.