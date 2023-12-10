Linfield boss David Healy admitted he didn’t have to use the hairdryer treatment during his half-time team talk – even though his boys appeared to be heading for an embarrassing home defeat to Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Rodney McAree’s side had established a commanding 3-1 advantage, courtesy of strikes from Matty Lusty, Cathal McGinty and a bizarre own goal from defender Michael Newberry.

Although young Rhys Annett pulled one back for the Blues, it didn’t prevent the fans from venting their anger as the players made their way to the dressing room following an extraordinary 45 minutes.

Former Dundela man Annett struck again just after the interval, but the Blues had to wait until four minutes from time before Joel Cooper bulleted home the equaliser. By that stage, the Swifts had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of James Knowles.

Kirk Millar slides in to score Linfield's winner deep into injury time against Dungannon Swifts. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

And, as the clock ticked down, Kirk Millar sent the international venue into a frenzy when he blasted home a pass from Braiden Graham at the back post -- five minutes into added time.

“We showed character to fight back because we had to,” said Healy. “We somehow found ourselves in an uncompromising position at half-time. Let’s be honest, our defensive attributes in the first half were carnage.

“The goals we conceded were so indecisive and poor. I didn’t have a go at the players at half-time simply because they had to go out for the second half in a positive frame of mind.

“We altered the shape and the team, introducing Jamie (Mulgrew) and Aodhan Doherty. They were both exceptional.

“Going forward, we need to make sure we don’t create problems for ourselves like we did in that awful first-half showing...the goals were individually and collectively poor.

“Even when we got the (second) goal straight after half-time, it took us a long time to get the equaliser. Credit to the boys – they kept going to the 86th minute to get the equaliser...and they kept going to the 95th to get the winner.”

The result catapulted the Blues back to the top of the ;eague table. Healy added: “We are in and around where we want to be. After 19 games we are sitting top of the table, not that that’s any great advantage at the minute.

“It gives us a platform for the rest of the season. I know what a result like means to this club. We rallied, we showed character and quality and, in the end, we found a way to get a late winner and the points.”

Dungannon chief Rodney McAree admitted the late winner was hard to take, although he wasn’t entirely happy with his team’s showing.

“The players worked extremely hard and put in an honest shift, but I think the first 45 minutes was our worst 45 of the season, and that’s a strange thing to say,” he said. “I thought we were poor in terms of making wrong decisions and giving the ball away cheaply.

"Ultimately, we found ourselves two goals in front. I was that disappointed with our first half performance, I didn’t even celebrate any of our goals.

“It was a strange half-time team talk...we didn’t know whether to criticise the players or give them a pat on the back.

“We knew Linfield would throw everything at us in the second-half and put us under a lot of pressure. Whenever that momentum is in full swing and wave after wave of attacks keep coming, it’s hard to hold them back.

“The red card has maybe helped them a little bit as well. I think it was James’ first tackle after he came on. I’ll need to have another look at it – I don’t want to be critical of referees, without seeing it properly.