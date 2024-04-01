Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The 33-year-old limped off during the Blues’ 3-0 Premiership win against Cliftonville, who they’ll meet in May’s showpiece decider, in February with a knee injury and wasn’t expected to feature again throughout this campaign, but was introduced in the dying moments at The Oval.

His return for the Gibson Cup run-in would be a massive boost for Healy’s men as they look to claw back the two-point advantage currently held by leaders Larne and the ex-Northern Ireland international hailed Shields’ mentality.

"Shieldsy was about 5% fit tonight,” he said. “He tortured me all day and in the lead up to the game.

Linfield manager David Healy salutes the fans after beating Glentoran. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

"For me, I prefer and love the attitude that he knows the importance of the game.

"I said to him about being involved but that he wasn't going to play and that's maybe disrespectful to one or two that didn't make the squad, but I knew how important it was to have somebody like Shieldsy, as it proved in the last five minutes of the game.

"I don't even know what position he played...we put him on in the middle of the pitch but he ended up just chasing balls because the exuberance and energy of not playing in a while.

"Give me a player like that who is desperate to play for me, give me a player who is desperate to be involved in a game like that and all credit to Chris Shields.

"Hopefully by Tuesday (trip to Carrick Rangers) and in the next couple of weeks he'll be about 10-15% fit and we'll have to manage him going forward."

When ready, Shields will slide into an in-form midfield that includes Kyle McClean and captain Jamie Mulgrew, who produced another fine performance on the biggest stage in East Belfast.

"Jamie will say himself that he wasn't brilliant in any way tonight but he bossed the middle of the pitch,” added Healy. “That's expected when I pick Jamie Mulgrew.