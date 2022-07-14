David Healy proud after another late, late show from Linfield

The Blues made late goals something of a regular occurrence last season as they secured a record 56th league title.

And they needed another late, late show at Windsor Park on Wednesday night to see off the Welsh champions and set up a meeting with Bodo/Glimt of Norway.

Skipper Jamie Mulgrew levelled things up in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a spectacular strike, with Healy injuring himself in the wild celebrations, before Ethan Devine bagged the winner in the 94th minute with another important goal, this time on his Champions League debut.

David Healy celebrates Linfield's win over The New Saints

"My emotions are all over the place," the Linfield boss told the club's Youtube channel.

"I think I pulled my calf in the celebrations and probably the surprise that Jamie had just put one in the top corner...incredible goal, incredible feeling!

"I couldn't be prouder of the player, we put so much into it.

"We got our just rewards in terms of the effort and hard work we put in, not only in the game tonight, but in the build up to pre-season and the preparation.

"We went to Spain, and sometimes it can be described as a jolly, but it wasn't that.

"We did the double sessions, we put the work in.

"Linfield traditionally over the years have scored late goals and we did that tonight.

"We are basically in the first round of the Champions League because we scored late goals last year.

"We talked about it at half-time that you're never out of the game, and the boys delivered.

"They were two huge goals, and what was key was the two players who scored the goals were substitutes.

"I think Jamie is approaching 50 games for the club in Europe, which is incredible when you look at people like Noel Baillie, who has played over 1,000 games for the club, but Jamie has surpassed him in terms of European appearances.

"For Jamie and Ethan to score coming off the bench, and Chris McKee setting up the goal, Jordan Stewart coming on and making an impact, Conor Pepper and Cammy Palmer both coming on.

"Unfortunately we had already made our subs when Joel Cooper got injured which made it a little bit harder for the last seven or eight minutes of the game, but we dug in and rid it out like we have done in previous seasons.

"That was pleasing because it was backs to the wall at times...we rode our luck once or twice.

"But when the going got tough the players delivered again.

"I couldn't thank them enough last year for their effort, hard work and sacrifice.

"We basically played two seasons in one last year, but they showed the fitness and desire.

"We got a little bit longer this year, some of the boys had a holiday for the first time in a while before pre-season.

"They came back in good shape, we worked hard and they got the rewards for that tonight."

The only disappointment for the Blues was the loss of Cooper, who was stretchered off with 12 minutes left in extra time.

Healy is hopeful things are not as bad as first feared, but admitted the player would need further assessment.

"It's too early to say at the minute, but what we do know is he is going to be out for the immediate future that's for sure," he said.

"I thought some of his play, his pace and power, got us up the pitch.

"That was disappointing for us. Initially when it happened I thought it was a lot worse.

"The physios and doctor will assess him. I don't think he'll be fit for next week but we've Eetu to come back into it, and Chris and Ethan made an impact from the bench tonight, Jordan came on and made an impression.

"That's what you want, players disappointed not to be starting but coming on with a point to prove. They got the opportunity tonight and some of them took it."

Linfield now face Bodo/Glimt at Windsor Park next Tuesday knowing they are now guaranteed at least a play-off for the UEFA Conference League group stage.

But Healy says they will will be doing all they can to get a result against the Norwegian champions, who defeated both Celtic and Roma in European competition last season.

"It's a game we should relish considering where we were in the 89th minute tonight," he said.