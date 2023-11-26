Linfield manager David Healy has provided potential injury return timelines for a number of key players after his side went back top of the Sports Direct Premiership table following their 4-0 victory over Ballymena United on Saturday.

Healy has spoken in recent weeks about his squad being light on numbers and experience due to injuries with the likes of Robbie McDaid, Ryan McKay, Jordan Stewart and Stephen Fallon all sidelined for the Blues.

That hasn’t stopped them opening up a two-point lead on defending champions Larne ahead of Friday night’s Big Two derby clash with Glentoran.

Healy has lifted five Premiership titles since taking over at Windsor Park in October 2015 and getting certain players back to full fitness could help in their bid to claim a sixth.

Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: INPHO/Phil Magowan

"Some of them are going well,” he told the club’s media channel. “One or two, certainly Robbie, have been pushing. He's not quite there yet, but great credit to him over the nine or 10 months that he has been injured he has got himself in fantastic condition. He will be a huge asset when he's back.

"Jordan is still missing and it'll probably be in and around February for him. Ryan McKay, who has came in and did well for us, picked up an injury which we didn't think was as bad at the time but he's probably missed the last eight or nine weeks. He's making good progress and should be back around Christmas time.

"Stevie Fallon is making good progress and had a minor operation on his ankle a number of weeks ago and they're all due back around the same sort of time.

"I've been on record of late to say that we've been one or two light in the squad so it's important not only do the younger players gain experience now because we're going to need them longer term, but we also get one or two of the more senior experienced players back."

With players returning, Healy is unsure at this stage if Linfield will delve into the January transfer market to bolster their title bid.