David Healy provides update on Jordan Stewart and confirms another player set to leave the club

The 28-year-old arrived at Windsor Park in 2017 from Swindon Town and most recently spent the second-half of last season on-loan with fellow Premiership outfit Glenavon, making five appearances during his time at Mourneview Park.

Stewart helped Glentoran win the 2014/15 Irish Cup before sealing a move across the water and has won four Premiership titles with the Blues to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside providing an update on Stewart, Healy has also confirmed that Andrew Clarke will be leaving the Belfast club to study medicine at St Andrew’s University in Scotland.

Linfield’s Jordan Stewart. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The 20-year-old came off the bench in July’s 1-0 defeat to Albanian outfit Vllaznia as Linfield secured UEFA Europa Conference League progression and made 22 league appearances last season.

"Firstly, Andrew Clarke will be leaving the club in the very near future,” Healy told the club’s website. “Over the past few weeks and months, Andrew has been thinking long and hard about his future and he’s been in regular contact with me, keeping me up to date with the important career decisions he was considering.

"He’s ambitious about becoming a doctor and he’s decided after a lot of consideration that now is the time to follow his dream and devote his full focus and energy to following this career pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means that in the near future he will be leaving us to train to become a doctor, by studying medicine at St Andrew’s University in Scotland.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity and vocation for him and everyone at the club fully respects his choice and wishes him every success with all the hard, but no doubt rewarding work that lies ahead for him.

"Secondly, Jordan Stewart has recently undergone an operation and as a result, he will be unavailable to the squad for the foreseeable future.